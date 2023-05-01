How much did golfers win at LIV Golf Singapore? Full prize money payouts explored

LIV Golf Singapore concluded on Sunday with Talor Gooch lifting the trophy. The in-form golfer overcame Sergio Garcia in a thrilling playoff to claim his second consecutive LIV Golf title. The 31-year-old also guided his RangeGoats GC side to the team victory as well.

Gooch bagged the $4 million winner’s share from the $25 million prize purse. Apart from the individual paycheck, the Oklahoman golfer also bagged a share of the $3 million prize won by his RangeGoats side. It is pertinent to note that Gooch has won over $19.6 million over 13 starts since moving to LIV Golf.

While Gooch took the major share from the prize purse, Garcia, who settled for second after the playoff, won $2.25 million. Brooks Koepka finished third and won a paycheck of $1.5 million. Scott Vincent earned $1 million for finishing fourth, while Mito Pereira bagged $800,000 for a fifth-place finish.

LIV Golf Singapore prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for LIV Golf Singapore:

WIN: Talor Gooch - $4,000,000

2: Sergio Garcia - $2,250,000

3: Brooks Koepka - $1,500,000

4: Scott Vincent - $1,000,000

5: Mito Pereira - $800,000

T6: Jason Kokrak - $655,000

T6: Cameron Smith - $655,000

T8: Joaquin Niemann - $468,333

T8: Charles Howell III - $468,333

T8: Harold Varner III - $468,333

T11: Peter Uihlein - $380,000

T11: Cameron Tringale - $380,000

T13: Phil Mickelson - $330,000

T13: Eugenio Chacarra - $330,000

T13: Patrick Reed - $330,000

T16: Louis Oosthuizen - $280,000

T16: Marc Leishman - $280,000

T16: Jediah Morgan - $280,000

T19: Bryson DeChambeau - $245,000

T19: Kevin Na - $245,000

T19: Anirban Lahiri - $245,000

T19: Carlos Ortiz - $245,000

T23: Dustin Johnson - $208,750

T23: Danny Lee - $208,750

T23: Bubba Watson - $208,750

T23: Thomas Pieters - $208,750

T27: Brendan Steele - $190,000

T27: Laurie Canter - $190,000

T27: Ian Poulter - $190,000

T30: Matt Jones - $175,000

T30: Henrik Stenson - $175,000

T30: Paul Casey - $175,000

T33: Sebastián Muñoz - $160,000

T33: Charl Schwartzel - $160,000

T33: David Puig - $160,000

T36: Richard Bland - $145,000

T36: Graeme McDowell - $145,000

T36: Bernd Wiesberger - $145,000

T36: Lee Westwood - $145,000

T36: Pat Perez - $145,000

T41: Martin Kaymer - $133,750

T41: Branden Grace - $133,750

T41: Matthew Wolff - $133,750

T41: Dean Burmester - $133,750

45: Sihwan Kim - $127,500

46: Chase Koepka - $125,000

47: Abraham Ancer - $122,500

48: James Piot - $120,000

LIV Golf Singapore team prize money

Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC won LIV Golf Singapore. The pink-and-black team was followed by Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC finished third.

1: RangeGoats GC - $3 million

2: Fireballs GC - $1.5 million

3: Crushers GC - $500,000

