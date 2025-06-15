How did Jordan Spieth perform in R4 of the 2025 US Open?

Jordan Spieth failed to make the final round at the 2025 US Open count. On Sunday at Oakmont, he began the round with an even par but soon carded a bogey on the second hole. The front nine was pretty much a saga of even pars, except for one birdie on the seventh hole.

But that could not compensate for Spieth’s poor performance. He ended the front nine with an even par.

Jordan Spieth began the back nine with a bogey on the tenth hole. He carded one birdie on the twelfth hole and ended the round with two consecutive bogeys. Here’s how he performed in the final round:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 3 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 4 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 5 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 6 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 7 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 8 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (par)

Out: 35 (even par)

Hole 10 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 11 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 12 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 13 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 14 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 15 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 16 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 17 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 18 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

In: 37 (+2)

Total: 72 (+2)

Jordan Spieth's brutal lip-out in the opening round of the 2025 US Open

Jordan Spieth had an up-and-down start to the 2025 U.S. Open but managed to finish his opening round at even par. Starting on the 10th hole, Spieth mixed three birdies with three bogeys over his first nine. The back nine followed a similar pattern, with two birdies offset by two bogeys.

His most frustrating moment came on the final hole of the day, his 18th, the par-4 9th, where a bogey put a damper on an otherwise steady performance. Spieth appeared to have saved par, but a brutal lip-out caused his putt to spin out, leading to a closing bogey.

Reacting to the miss, Spieth kept it short and sharp:

“That’s not cool.”

Despite the tough finish, Spieth walked off the course tied for 11th, in a solid position after a round that saw many top names struggle. The first day at Pinehurst was widely considered one of the most demanding opening rounds in recent U.S. Open memory.

J.J. Spaun emerged as the surprise early leader with an impressive 4-under 66. Thriston Lawrence followed closely in solo second, while other big names faltered. Rory McIlroy carded a 4-over and dropped into a tie for 62nd, while Justin Thomas ended the day at 6-over.

While not flawless, Spieth’s even-par round keeps him well in contention heading into Friday’s action at Pinehurst.

