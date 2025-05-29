How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Jordan Spieth began his opening round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with a shaky start but managed to steady his game as the round progressed. He bogeyed opening two holes, moving to two-over par early in the round. But he managed to finish his Round 1 performance with even par and was placed T15 after his stint at Muirfield.

A par at the third and the fourth holes helped him find some momentum, followed by a birdie at the par-5 fifth hole to bring him back to one over. Spieth continued with a par on the sixth hole, followed by a birdie on the seventh hole to level his score.

Jordan Spieth once again went back with a bogey on the eighth hole, and closed the front nine with a par at the ninth, finishing his outward stretch with a 1-over 37.

On the back nine, Jordan Spieth looked more in control and determined to impress as he parred the 10th and the 11th holes. A bogey at the 12th bumped him to 2-over again, but he responded with a birdie at the 13th hole. He carded yet another birdie on the 14th hole to even his score. From there, Spieth played steady golf, carding pars on holes 15, 16, and 17. He maintained an even-par score heading into the 18th hole.

On the par-4 18th, he recorded an even par. With that, he closed his round at 72, wrapping up a solid start to the Signature event at Muirfield Village. While the early bogeys put him on the defensive, Spieth’s ability to recover and play mistake-free golf over the final stretch positioned him well heading into Round 2.

How has Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season been so far?

Jordan Spieth’s 2025 season has seen a mix of highs and lows as he competes across the PGA Tour. He recorded several strong finishes, including a fourth-place finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a 19-under par score, and a top-five result with a tied fourth at the WM Phoenix Open.

Spieth also showed resilience at the RBC Heritage, finishing tied for 18th with earnings of $226,056 in prize money. Despite a few missed cuts, such as at the PGA Championship and The Genesis Invitational, Spieth has remained competitive in many tournaments, demonstrating his continued presence among the top players on tour.

Jordan Spieth's 2025 results and earnings:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69, $34,500

WM Phoenix Open: T4, $414,000

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9, $259,900

THE PLAYERS Championship: 59th, $56,750

Valspar Championship: T28, $55,843.13

Valero Texas Open: T12, $182,875

Masters Tournament: T14, $336,000

RBC Heritage: T18, $226,055.56

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4th, $485,100

Truist Championship: T34, $95,062.50

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T36, $42,334.38

