How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Lydia Ko has had a rather lackluster run at the ongoing Chevron Championship. She finished Round 3 at T58 with a total score of 4-over.

The Kiwi started her third round on Saturday with a bogey on the par-4 10th hole. Another bogey followed on the par-3 12th hole. However, she recovered with a birdie on the very next hole. Another major setback hit Ko after a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole.

Her game went rather uneventful for the most part after that. She recorded a birdie on the par-5 4th hole and finished her round with a bogey on the par-4 9th hole. In total, Lydia Ko carded two birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey to close the day at 75.

This week has been a mixed bag for the World no. 3. While she celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday, which coincided with her opening round at the Chevron Championship, she sustained a right arm injury earlier in the week. Ko hit two birdies and three bogeys in Round 1 to score 1-over 73. She spoke to Golf Digest about braving through the injury for the tournament.

"I didn’t hit the ball very good but honestly I feel like I have to work my way around my shoulder just from the neck and sleeping wrong and having that neck problem this past weekend. That’s the power of Advil, it gets us through it. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who has a little bits of their body that’s not feeling 100 percent,"

There wasn't much improvement in her second round, as Ko hit three birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to score 72. She made it past the weekend cut.

After the penultimate round, Haeran Ryu and Mai Saigo are leading the standings with a total score of 9-under. Ko will not only have to cover the massive 13-stroke deficit in the final round but also play better than the leaders if she wants to be in contention to win the first Major of the season.

What are Lydia Ko's stats in Round 3 of the Chevron Championship 2025?

Lydia Ko at the 2025 Chevron Championship (Source: Getty)

Lydia Ko spiraled down 13 places to finish T58 after Round 3 of the Chevron Championship on Saturday. Here are her stats from round three:

Fairways Hit: 12/14

Driving Distance: 249.0

Putts: 31

Greens In Reg: 11/18

Sand Saves: 0/1

Here are Ko's total stats from the Chevron Championship this week:

Fairways Hit: 34/42

Driving Distance: 238.0

Putts: 85

Greens In Reg: 29/54

Sand Saves: 4/5

