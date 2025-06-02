How did Lydia Ko perform in Round 4 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 02, 2025 06:54 GMT
Lydia Ko at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open
Lydia Ko at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open [Image via Imagn]

2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Lydia Ko was a featured name at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. Ko, 28, was playing this tournament with the aspirations of winning her first-ever U.S. Women's Open title.

However, she couldn't win the tournament after playing four rounds at the Erin Hills Golf Course. The New Zealand-born golfer finished T26 after four rounds with a score of 3-over par. This was Ko's fifth-best finish in the 15 times she has played this tournament.

Lydia Ko began Round 4 on Sunday, June 1, with an impressive birdie on the first hole. While she stumbled with a double bogey on the par-4 hole 6, Ko quickly recovered with another birdie on the par-5 hole 7. This was the highlight of her performance on the front nine.

You can check Lydia Ko's post after the conclusion of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open below:

When it came to the back nine, Lydia Ko did not have any birdies to show. She shot two bogeys to close Round 4. While Ko's first birdie came on par-4 hole 12, her next birdie was placed on par-4 hole 15. She managed to make par on the rest of the holes.

How much did Lydia Ko earn for her 2025 U.S. Women's Open performance?

The 2025 U.S. Women's Open had a total purse of $12,000,000. While the lion's share of this purse went to the tournament winner, Maja Stark, Lydia Ko earned $91,569.50 for finishing T16. Here is a look at the payout for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open:

  • WINNER - Maja Stark (-7) - $2.4 million
  • T2 - Nelly Korda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T2 - Rio Takeda (-5) - $1,052,621
  • T4 - Hyejin Choi (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Ruoning Yin (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T4 - Mao Saigo (-4) - $486,261.67
  • T7 - Hailee Cooper (-3) - $$358,003.50
  • T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-3) - $358,003.50
  • T9 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Angel Yin (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T9 - Linn Grant (-2) - $281,340.67
  • T12 - Charley Hull (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T12 - Hannah Green (-1) - $229,197.60
  • T14 - Ina Yoon (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Jin Young Ko (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Chiara Tamburlini (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Yealimi Noh (E) - $179,245
  • T14 - Sarah Schmelzel (E) - $179,245
  • T19 - Madelene Sagstrom (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Gaby Lopez (+1) - $138,804
  • T19 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+1) - $138,804
  • T22 - Esther Henseleit (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Chisato Iwai (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Andrea Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T22 - Minjee Lee (+2) - $110,035
  • T26 - Lydia Ko (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T26 - A Lim Kim (+3) - $91,569.50
  • T28 - Pauline Roussin Bouchard (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Jing Yan (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T28 - Aline Krauter (+4) - $82,016.67
  • T31 - Auston Kim (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Allisen Corpuz (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Anna Nordqvist (+5) - $71,064.67
  • T31 - Lottie Woad (a) (+5) - $0
  • 35 - Ingrid Lindblad (+6) - $64,129
  • T36 - Nataliya Guseva (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Amy Yang (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Miyu Yamashita (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Saki Baba (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Hyunjo Yoo (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Farah O'Keefe (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Carolina Lopez Chacarra (a) (+7) - $0
  • T36 - Haeran Ryu (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T36 - Yuri Kawamoto (+7) - $53,854.86
  • T45 - Kiara Romero (a) (+8) - $0
  • T45 - Sophie Hausmann (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Sakura Koiwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Akie Iwai (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Amari Avery (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T45 - Celine Boutier (+8) - $39,231.60
  • T51 - Jinhee Im (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Gemma Dryburgh (+9) - $31,334
  • T51 - Rayee Feng (a) (+9) - $0
  • 54 - In Gee Chun (+10) - $$29,083
  • 55 - Maria Jose Marin (a) (+11) - $0
  • T56 - Shiho Kuwaki (+12) - $27,501
  • T56 - Youmin Hwang (+12) - $27,501
  • 58 - Celine Borge (+15) - $26,527
  • 59 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+16) - $26,041
  • 60 - Wichanee Meechai (+19) - $25,797
Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
