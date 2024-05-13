How many OWGR spots did Chris Gotterup jump after the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic win? Rankings explored

Chris Gotterup soared 154 positions in the Official World Golf Rankings after clinching victory at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The American golfer secured his maiden PGA Tour event win, which concluded on Sunday, May 12 at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

Gotterup was excellent throughout the PGA Tour event, taking the lead after the third round. He carded a final-round 67 to secure a six-stroke victory over Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson.

Prior to competing at the Myrtle Beach Classic, he held the 284th rank in the world rankings. Following his victory, he surged to the 130th position, earning 25.34170 points, marking his highest world ranking to date.

With his triumph, Chris Gotterup also earned $720,000 in prize money and 300 FedEx Cup points. In the 2024 season, Gotterup has played in 13 events so far, struggling in most of them.

He managed to make the cut in only seven events while missing it in five. Before his victory at the Myrtle Beach Classic, his best performance of the season came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 11th place.

"I felt good, like better than I thought" - Chris Gotterup on his victory at 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

Chris Gotterup shared insights into his fabulous victory at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He maintained consistent performance throughout the event, starting his campaign with a round of 66 on the first day. This was followed by a remarkable round of 64 on the second day, and he continued his strong play with rounds of 65 and 67 in the finale. He finished with a total score of under 22.

Following his victory, Gotterup opened up about his performance and said that he felt better than he thought (via PGA Tour).

“I felt good, like better than I thought I would feel coming out of the gates even though I made two bogeys,” he said. “Kind of a crappy putt on the first hole and a really tough two-putt on the next. Then to bounce back the way I did, it’s just kind of how I roll. If I’m going to make a bogey, I’m going to get my head screwed back on straight, at least attempt to, and then bounce back.”

Chris Gotterup entered the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic with a four-stroke lead. However, he did not have a good start at the event on Sunday, May 12, and made two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes.

He quickly bounced back with a birdie on the third hole followed by an eagle on the fourth, and then a birdie on the fifth. Gotterup made four birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to score 4-under 67 and emerge victorious.