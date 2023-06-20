How many OWGR spots did Wyndham Clark jump after winning the US Open 2023? Updated world rankings explored

Wyndham Clark, a rising star in the world of golf, has made a significant leap in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) following his remarkable victory at the US Open 2023. With his triumph at one of golf's most prestigious championships, Clark has surged to the 13th spot in the rankings, positioning himself as one of the sport's elite players.

Wyndham Clark was ranked 241st in the world after the 2022 US Open. However, his recent string of impressive performances, including two victories and earnings exceeding $8 million over the past six weeks, has propelled him to new heights in the global golfing landscape.

Wyndham Clark at the US Open 2023

The US Open proved to be a defining moment for Clark as he held off fierce competition from golfing powerhouse Rory McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club. Finishing with a stellar total score of 10-under 270, Wyndham Clark clinched the victory by a narrow margin of a single shot.

It was on the 72nd hole that Clark's composure and skill shone through, as he executed a remarkable lag putt from 60 feet, leaving himself a simple tap-in for par. The outpouring of emotion that followed during his victory celebration highlighted the significance of this triumph in his burgeoning career.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) explored

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has released its revised list, with Scottie Scheffler taking the top spot. Scheffler's outstanding performance has given him a comfortable lead of more than 1.5 average points over his closest rival, Spain's Jon Rahm.

OWGR @OWGRltd



The full ranking can be found here -

owgr.com/ranking



#OWGR

#OfficialWorldGolfRanking Week 24, June 12th – June 18th, 2023, Top 20 Ranking.The full ranking can be found here - Week 24, June 12th – June 18th, 2023, Top 20 Ranking.The full ranking can be found here -owgr.com/ranking#OWGR#OfficialWorldGolfRanking https://t.co/Rnz5e0UFU4

Scheffler's impressive performance at the 2023 US Open, where he finished third and collected 40 points, cemented his position at the top. Rahm, on the other hand, received 12.5 points for finishing T10 in the same tournament, ensuring his tight grasp on second place.

Rory McIlroy, who was runner-up at the US Open, is still ranked third. Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland round out the top five.

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith (up from ninth), Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (down from seventh), and Jordan Spieth are in places six through 10, in that order.

Notably, despite not competing in any events since March, Will Zalatoris maintains his 11th place. Brooks Koepka advanced to the 12th place in the PGA Tour season despite only playing five scoring events.

Following Wyndham Clark in the rankings are Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood, who round out the top 20.

Poll : 0 votes