How many times has Bernhard Langer won on the PGA Tour? Golfer’s record explored

Bernhard Langer had an incredible showing at the PNC Championship, winning the event at the age of 66. Along with his son Jason, the duo finished the event at 25 under at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Langer started playing golf professionally in 1972 and has won three times on the PGA Tour. The World Golf Hall of Fame member’s first taste of victory came with his stunning win at the 1985 Masters Tournament, when he finished two strokes ahead of Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd, and Curtis Strange.

In the same year, the German professional golfer grabbed another triumph with the Sea Pines Heritage (now known as RBC Heritage.) He defeated American professional golfer Bobby Wadkins in a playoff.

Following that, in 1993, Bernhard Langer once more emerged victorious in the Masters Tournament, securing a four-stroke win over Chip Beck.

Langer then joined the PGA Tour Champions, the senior golf tour, in 2007 and has since won 46 times on the tour.

A look into Bernhard Langer’s PGA Tour Champions win

Langer has been one of the most successful players on the PGA Tour Champions. In his inaugural season, he secured a victory at the Administaff Small Business Classic, winning by an impressive eight strokes against Mark O'Meara.

Subsequently, he consistently augmented his tally of victories nearly every year he participated. Bernhard Langer has triumphed six times in Charles Schwab Cup playoff events. This was in the year 2010. 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020.

The 66-year-old golfer clinched his last win on the Tour with the U.S. Senior Open tournament, triumphing over Steve Stricker by a margin of two strokes. This victory marked his 12th major championship title in the PGA Tour Champions.

His other PGA Tour Champions major championship wins include:

The Senior Open Championship - 2010

U.S. Senior Open - 2010

Constellation Senior Players Championship - 2014

The Senior Open Championship - 2014

Constellation Senior Players Championship - 2015

Regions Tradition - 2016

Constellation Senior Players Championship - 2016

Regions Tradition - 2017

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - 2017

The Senior Open Championship - 2017

The Senior Open Championship - 2018

U.S. Senior Open - 2023

Additionally, his 46th victory also catapulted him into breaking the record held by the renowned American professional golfer Hale Irwin on the same tour. Back in February of this year, Langer secured his 45th win at the Chubb Classic tournament, bringing him level with Hale Irwin.