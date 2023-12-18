“It's cool to be anywhere with Tiger” - Bernhard Langer on Tiger Woods' athleticism and dedication to the game at the PNC Championship

The PNC Championship ended on 17th December, with the Langer team winning the tournament. Right after their event, Bernhard Langer went on to praise Tiger Woods and his passion for the game.

At a press conference, Langer applauded the 82-time PGA Champion and called him an outstanding athlete. He emphasized Tiger Woods' incredible skill before he underwent surgeries and mentioned that the American was still maintaining his form after overcoming injuries.

Bernhard Langer said:

“It's cool to be anywhere with Tiger plays because he moves the needle and there's more interest there's more Spectators more TV or any of that stuff. He's an incredible athlete. And he was unbelievable before he got hurt and now even with all the surgeries he had. And he's come back and he's still incredible, he's fun to watch.”

He added:

“He can still move the ball amazing distances and gets very focused. But I mentioned this earlier for Tiger to play this and last year and maybe the year before means a great deal. It shows how much it means to Tiger to play with his son Charlie here and elevates this PNC Championship to bigger heights, he added.”

It's worth mentioning that both Tiger Woods and Bernhard Langer shared the experience of playing professional golf together 30 years back at the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic in Thailand.

Tiger Woods praised Bernhard Langer for his remarkable form in the PNC Championship

On Sunday, Langer's team went on to finish the father-son championship with an impressive score of 25 under, two strokes ahead of David Duval and his son, Brayden Duval. This triumph marked the 66-year-old golfer’s fifth victory in the tournament.

Langer has secured three victories alongside his youngest son, Jason, in the years 2014, 2019, and 2023. Additionally, he has achieved success two times with his other son, Stefan Jason, in 2005 and 2006.

Remarkably, Langer, one of the eldest contenders in the PNC Championship, clinched his recent victory at the age of 66. In light of this achievement, Woods commended the golfer for his unwavering dedication and consistent efforts in the game.

Tiger Woods stated in a press conference:

“Seeing him (Bernhard Langer) play, it's more than amazing."

He added:

“I think that's what most people don't realize, it's how you have longevity, you train each and every day and he does that. And he's done that consistently, he added.”

In the same event, Woods' team secured the T5th position, sharing it with six other teams. They finished six strokes behind the Langer Team.