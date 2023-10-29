How many wins does Atthaya Thitikul have? Exploring Thai golfer's record

Atthaya Thitikul was involved in an intesne playoff against the much experienced Celine Boutier for the inaugral LPGA Maybank Championship. Although, the young Thai golfer tried her best, the victory was eventually secured by the French golfer.

Thitikul has had a decent professional record at just 20-years old and is quickly establishing herself as one of the most prominent golfers in the LPGA Tour. The Thai golfer turned professional in 2020 and has acquired 2 LPGA Tour wins since.

Both her Tour wins came in 2022 at the JTBC Classic and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Interestingly, Atthaya Thitikul won both the events through an intense playoff. However, she wasn't able to pull of the same at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship.

Apart from the LPGA Tour, Thitikul also featured on the Ladies European Tour and has been fairly succesfull there. The 20-year old currently has 4 victories on the circuit, with her first win coming when she was just 14 years old, making her the youngest women's golfer to win a professional tournament.

Atthaya Thitikul started her professional journey with a win at the Ladies European Thailand Championship in 2017 and won it again in 2019. Additionally, 2021 was fsaw her clinch a win at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open and the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Atthaya Thitikul has an interesting LPGA major tournament record

The major tournaments are one of the most prestigious set of events part of the LPGA Tour. Atthaya Thitikul has feature for almost each of the major tournaments but has failed to acquire victory yet. However, her performance has been fairly decent, especiallly in the 2023 Chevron Championship when she finished at a strong T4 position.

Additionally, she also finished 4th at the 2022 Women's PGA Championship and 5th in the 2021 Evian Championship. Thitikul has featured regularly at the major tournaments in the past 2 seasons and will surely win one considering her impeccable current form.

The 20-year old has many years ahed of her to hone her skills and is already regarded as one of the best young women golfers of her generation.