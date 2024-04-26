How many wins does Jinichiro Kozuma have? LIV Golfer’s past record explored

Golfer Jinichiro Kozuma from Japan has won four professional tournaments in his golf career. Kozuma joined LIV Golf, the breakaway tour, after finishing on the podium in the LIV Golf Promotional event in 2024.

Kozuma is currently competing in LIV Golf Adelaide. The tournament is being held at the Grange Golf Club from April 26 to 28. After the end of the first round, Jinichiro Kozuma of Iron Heads GC is leading the scoreboard at Adelaide. Kozuma carded a bogey-free 63 with 9 under par. He secured seven birdies along with an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole in the first round.

Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC and Danny Lee of Iron Heads GC are positioned second. Both Ortiz and Lee carded 64 with 8 under par.

According to the Japan Golf Tour Organization, Jinichiro Kozuma was born in 1994 in Kagoshima, Japan. Kozuma started playing golf at the age of 2 and turned professional in November 2012. He has majorly participated in the Japan Tour and Asian Tour after turning pro.

Kozuma's first win came in 2016 at the Elite Grips Challenge by 1 stroke. He then went on to win the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters in 2020. He carded scores of 71-65-68-68 with 8 under par. The 29-year-old won with a margin of 1 stroke over Ryosuke Kinoshita.

In 2021, Jinichiro Kozuma emerged victorious in the Kyusyu Open, which was part of the Japan Golf Tour till 1991. He won last in the 2022 Token Homemate Cup in a playoff victory with Yuto Katsuragawa.

Jinichiro Kozuma's best performances

Here are the best performances by Jinichiro Kozuma in his professional career since his debut in 2012 on different tours so far:

2022 Token Homemate Cup: 1st (Japan Golf Tour)

2020 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters: 1st (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Bridgestone Open: T2 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Vantelin Tokai Classic: T2 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 ISPS Handa Gatsu-N to Tobase Tour Tournament: T2 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 The Crowns: T3 (Japan Golf Tour)

2016 Mynavi ABC Championship: T4 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Casio World Open: T4 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf: T4 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Japan Open Golf Championship: T11 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 ANA Open: T7 (Japan Golf Tour)

2022 The Crowns: T7 (Japan Golf Tour)

2018 Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: T7 (Japan Golf Tour)

2019 Dunlop Phoenix: T13 (Japan Golf Tour)

2019 Japan Open Golf Championship: T18 (Japan Golf Tour)

2022 Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup Golf: T8 (Japan Golf Tour)

2019 Asia-Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup Golf: T8 (Japan Golf Tour)

2018 Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open: 11th (Japan Golf Tour)

2019 Japan Create Challenge in Fukuokaraizan: T3 (Abema TV Tour)

2019 Fujisankei Classic: T10 (Japan Golf Tour)

2017 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters: T13 (Japan Golf Tour)

2017 The Crowns: T11 (Japan Golf Tour)

2021 Kansai Open Golf Championship: T13 (Japan Golf Tour)

2023 PIF Saudi International Powered by Softbank Investment Advisers: T18 (Asian Tour)

2021 ZOZO Championship: T35 (PGA Tour)

2021 Mynavi ABC Championship: T13 (Japan Golf Tour)

2018 Token Homemate Cup: T14 (Japan Golf Tour)

2023 Saudi Open Presented by Public Investment Fund: T4 (Asian Tour)

2017 Token Homemate Cup: T15 (Japan Golf Tour)

2020 Japan Open Golf Championship: T27 (Japan Golf Tour)