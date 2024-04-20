How many wins does So Yeon Ryu have? Retiring LPGA golfer’s record explored

So Yeon Ryu, the 33-year-old golfer from South Korea, has won 20 professional golf tournaments in his career. 6 of the 20 wins came on the LPGA Tour.

In March, So Yeon Ryu announced her retirement from professional golf on Instagram. In a post, Ryu wrote:

"I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it. I am not going to lie; I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all. And more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful for the love and support I’ve received from all of you throughout my career."

So Yeon Ryu recently played her last tournament LPGA Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods in Woodlands, Texas. She failed to make the cut and couldn't proceed to the weekend game. She scored scores of 5 over 77 in the opening round and 2 over 74 in the second round.

The South Korean golfer was born in 1990 in Seoul, South Korea. As per her profile on LPGA's website, she learned golf in the second grade. She attended college at Yonsei University while also competing on the LPGA Tour.

So Yeon Ryu became a professional golfer in 2007 at the age of 17. Her maiden victory came in 2008 in the American Cactus Tour, followed by her victory in the Sports Seoul Open as part of the LPGA of Korea Tour. She won five more tournaments in the LPGA of Korea in 2009.

Her major victory came in 2001 in the US Women's Open over Hee Kyung Seo. Ryu secured victory in the three-hole playoff with a birdie on the final hole. In 2012, Ryu won the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic over Angela Stanford with a margin of 7 strokes. She was awarded with 2012 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year.

2017 was a defining year for So Yeon Ryu. She won the 2017 ANA Inspiration in playoffs and got the better of Lexi Thompson. She also won the 2017 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship with a margin of two strokes.

So Yeon Ryu became the No. 1 in golf rankings for the first time in his career and was there for 19 weeks from June to November 2017. She was also honored with the 2017 LPGA Player of the Year and ANNIKA Major Award.

From 2012 to 2018, she was ranked in the top 10 and was a force to be reckoned with. In 2018, she won the Meijer LPGA Classic with two strokes over Caroline Masson.

So Yeon Ryu's best performances in her career

So Yeon Ryu has had a fabulous career and finished 97 times in the top 10 throughout her professional career. Over her career, she won a hefty amount of $12,237,173, according to lpga.com.

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances by So Yeon Ryu in her professional career over the years after she turned professional in 2007 on different tours so far:

2017 ANA Inspiration: 1 (LPGA)

2014 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open: 1 (LPGA)

2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: 2T (LPGA)

2016 The Evian Championship: 2T (LET)

2019 U.S. Women's Open: 2T (LPGA)

2017 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G: 1 (LPGA)

2018 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: 1 (LPGA)

2018 Ricoh Women's British Open: 3 (LET)

2017 Honda LPGA Thailand: 2 (LPGA)

2016 CME Group Tour Championship: 2 (LPGA)

2014 Marathon Classic: 2 (LPGA)

2014 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia: 3T (LPGA)

2015 World Ladies Championship: 1 (LET)

2015 Kingsmill Championship: 2 (LPGA)

2015 Ricoh Women's British Open: 3T (LET)

2015 Highone Resort Ladies Open: 1 (KLPGA)

2015 Canadian Pacific Women's Open: 3T (LPGA)

2017 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship: 3T (LPGA)

2017 Bank of Hope Founders Cup: 5T (LPGA)

2017 U.S. Women's Open Conducted by the USGA: 3T (LPGA)

2018 Hugel-JTBC LA Open: 4 (LPGA)

2018 CME Group Tour Championship: 3T (LPGA)

2019 Japan Women's Open Golf Championship: 2T (JLPGA)

2020 Kia Motors The 34th Korea Womens Open Golf Championship: 1 (KLPGA)

2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open: 2T (LPGA)

2020 Volunteers of America Classic: 2T (LPGA)

2020 Hana Financial Group Championship: 5T (KLPGA)

2021 Honda LPGA Thailand: 3T (LPGA)

2021 HSBC Women's World Championship: 6 (LPGA)

2021 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open: 5T (LPGA)

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship: 3T (LPGA)

The golf world would miss So Yeon Ryu.

