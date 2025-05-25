How did Michael Kim perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

American golfer Michael Kim is attempting to claim his second PGA Tour title at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge but is far behind the lead. In his third round, he shot four birdies and performed better than in his second round, climbing 19 spots up the leaderboard.

Ad

On moving day at the Colonial Country Club, Michael Kim opened with two beautiful consecutive bogeys on the first and second holes. He shot another birdie on the sixth and kept it at even par on the other holes on the front nine.

On the back nine, the American golfer shot one birdie on the 11th and his first bogey on the par-4 14th hole. Another unfortunate bogey came on the par-4 17th hole, and Kim ended the day with a two-under 68. This brought his total score to two under 208.

Ad

Trending

Michael Kim, who was at T62 at the beginning of his round, finished at T43. He was tied with seven other golfers, including Gary Woodland, Sam Stevens, and Harry Higgs. Notably, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid are still in the lead with 13-under. Rickie Fowler is sitting in third place with nine under.

Here’s a look at Kim’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Round 3

Ad

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

How did Michael Kim perform in his first two rounds at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Michael Kim had an underwhelming performance in his opening round at the Colonial Country Club. He made even par on his first seven holes and shot his first bogey on the 17th.

Ad

Kim’s first birdie came on the second hole, but he struggled once more on the fourth and fifth holes with two consecutive birdies. After a total of three bogeys and two birdies, the Seoul-born golfer carded one-over 71 at the end of the day.

On day two, Michael Kim picked up the pace and shot two bogeys across 18 holes on the third and seventh. He opened with a birdie on the first and shot two more birdies on the 11th and 18th. He carded one-under 69, narrowly making the even par cut line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More