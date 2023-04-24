How much did the 2023 Zurich Classic winners get? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans came to an end on Sunday with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley winning it. The dynamic duo, playing their second season, defeated the likes of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin in the final round to register the first PGA Tour event wins of their careers.
Hardy and Riley played four rounds of 64-66-63-65 to take the win at TPC Louisiana. With the win, the duo bagged the winner’s share of $2.4 million from the $8.4 million prize purse. Apart from the prize money paycheck, the duo also bagged 400 FedEx Cup points.
However, it is pertinent to note that there were no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner at the Zurich Classic. The golfers received a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour as well as entries into the 2023 PGA Championship, The Players 2024, and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2023 Zurich Classic prize money payouts explored
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley bagged the top prize of $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 each) with the Zurich Classic win. Meanwhile, runners-up Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin settled for a $1,014,800 ($507,400 each) paycheck. Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark, who took an early lead at the PGA Tour event, ended up third and won $664,350 for their efforts.
Defending champions and tournament favorites Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ended up in T4. The duo shared positions with Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore. The two teams won $522,450 each. Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im finished sixth and won $417,100 for their efforts. Meanwhile, the pairing of Fabian Gomez and Augusto Nunez finished last on the 35-man leaderboard. They returned home with $34,572.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for each team at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana:
- 1: Nick Hardy / Davis Riley - $2,485,400
- 2: Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin - $1,014,800
- 3: Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark - $664,350
- T4: Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele - $522,450
- T4: Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore - $522,450
- 6: Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im - $417,100
- T7: Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim - $326,800
- T7: Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews - $326,800
- T9: Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey - $253,700
- T9: Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman - $253,700
- T11: Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy - $187,265
- T11: Billy Horschel / Sam Burns - $187,265
- T13: David Lipsky / Aaron Rai - $115,555
- T13: Thomas Detry / Victor Perez - $115,555
- T13: Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith - $115,555
- T13: Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim - $115,555
- T13: Troy Merritt / Robert Streb - $115,555
- T13: Harris English / Tom Hoge - $115,555
- T19: Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney - $72,240
- T19: Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim - $72,240
- T19: Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery - $72,240
- T19: Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick - $72,240
- T23: Luke List / Henrik Norlander - $49,192
- T23: Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari - $49,192
- T23: Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala - $49,192
- T26: Sam Ryder / Doc Redman - $39,245
- T26: Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu - $39,245
- T26: Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid - $39,245
- T26: Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire - $39,245
- T26: J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley - $39,245
- T26: MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen - $39,245
- 32: Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard - $36,636
- 33: Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan - $35,948
- 34: Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda - $35,260
- 35: Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez - $34,572
After a successful Zurich Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Mexico for the Mexico Open.