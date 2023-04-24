How much did the 2023 Zurich Classic winners get? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans came to an end on Sunday with Nick Hardy and Davis Riley winning it. The dynamic duo, playing their second season, defeated the likes of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin in the final round to register the first PGA Tour event wins of their careers.

Hardy and Riley played four rounds of 64-66-63-65 to take the win at TPC Louisiana. With the win, the duo bagged the winner’s share of $2.4 million from the $8.4 million prize purse. Apart from the prize money paycheck, the duo also bagged 400 FedEx Cup points.

However, it is pertinent to note that there were no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner at the Zurich Classic. The golfers received a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour as well as entries into the 2023 PGA Championship, The Players 2024, and the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Zurich Classic prize money payouts explored

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley bagged the top prize of $2,485,400 ($1,242,700 each) with the Zurich Classic win. Meanwhile, runners-up Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin settled for a $1,014,800 ($507,400 each) paycheck. Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark, who took an early lead at the PGA Tour event, ended up third and won $664,350 for their efforts.

Defending champions and tournament favorites Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ended up in T4. The duo shared positions with Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore. The two teams won $522,450 each. Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im finished sixth and won $417,100 for their efforts. Meanwhile, the pairing of Fabian Gomez and Augusto Nunez finished last on the 35-man leaderboard. They returned home with $34,572.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for each team at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana:

1: Nick Hardy / Davis Riley - $2,485,400

2: Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin - $1,014,800

3: Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark - $664,350

T4: Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele - $522,450

T4: Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore - $522,450

6: Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im - $417,100

T7: Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim - $326,800

T7: Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews - $326,800

T9: Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey - $253,700

T9: Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman - $253,700

T11: Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy - $187,265

T11: Billy Horschel / Sam Burns - $187,265

T13: David Lipsky / Aaron Rai - $115,555

T13: Thomas Detry / Victor Perez - $115,555

T13: Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith - $115,555

T13: Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim - $115,555

T13: Troy Merritt / Robert Streb - $115,555

T13: Harris English / Tom Hoge - $115,555

T19: Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney - $72,240

T19: Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim - $72,240

T19: Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery - $72,240

T19: Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick - $72,240

T23: Luke List / Henrik Norlander - $49,192

T23: Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari - $49,192

T23: Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala - $49,192

T26: Sam Ryder / Doc Redman - $39,245

T26: Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu - $39,245

T26: Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid - $39,245

T26: Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire - $39,245

T26: J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley - $39,245

T26: MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen - $39,245

32: Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard - $36,636

33: Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan - $35,948

34: Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda - $35,260

35: Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez - $34,572

After a successful Zurich Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Mexico for the Mexico Open.

