Who won the 2023 Zurich Classic? PGA Tour event’s final leaderboard explored

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday. The golfers claimed the first PGA Tour event of their careers by defeating Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin in the final round. The dynamic duo, playing their second season, played four rounds of 64-66-63-65 to take the win at TPC Louisiana.

Hardy and Riley marched to victory with seven birdies to finish with a score of 65. The golfers bagged the winner’s share of $2.4 million from the $8.4 million prize purse with the win. Opening up on the win, Riley dubbed it “special” and went on to laud his teammate.

Speaking after the Zurich Classic victory, Davis Riley said, as quoted by Golfweek:

"This is so special and to share it with one of my best friends out here on Tour is a dream come true. The progression of playing high school, college golf and playing PGA Tour golf is super special and to share this moment with Nick is pretty cool."

It is pertinent to note that Riley’s team-up with Hardy was unintentional. The golfer picked his friend as a teammate after his former collegiate teammate Thomas Detry ditched him to play with potential European Ryder Cup teammate Victor Perez. However, the move delivered a positive result as Hardy and Riley set an all-time scoring record at the Zurich Classic, surpassing the mark set by defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin settled for second elsewhere while early tournament leaders Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark finished third. Tournament favorites Cantlay and Schauffele settled for a T4 finish with Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore. Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im finished sixth, while the promising team-up of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns ended up in T11.

Zurich Classic final leaderboard

Here are the final results for the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

1 Nick Hardy / Davis Riley -30

2 Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin -28

3 Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark -27

T4 Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele -26

T4 Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore -26

6 Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im -25

T7 Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim -23

T7 Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews -23

T9 Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey -22

T9 Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman -22

T11 Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy -21

T11 Billy Horschel / Sam Burns -21

T13 David Lipsky / Aaron Rai -20

T13 Thomas Detry / Victor Perez -20

T13 Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith -20

T13 Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim -20

T13 Troy Merritt / Robert Streb -20

T13 Harris English / Tom Hoge -20

T19 Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney -19

T19 Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim -19

T19 Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery -19

T19 Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick -19

T23 Luke List / Henrik Norlander -18

T23 Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari -18

T23 Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala -18

T26 Sam Ryder / Doc Redman -17

T26 Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu -17

T26 Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid -17

T26 Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire -17

T26 J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley -17

T26 MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen -17

32 Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard -16

33 Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan -14

34 Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda -13

35 Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez -12

After the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour will now head to Vidanta Vallarta for the Mexico Open.

