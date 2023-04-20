Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay tops power rankings for 2023 Zurich Classic

The 2023 Zurich Classic starts on Thursday, April 20 at 1:44 p.m. ET. With 80 pairs set to compete at the PGA Tour event, this is going to be a fan's delight to watch.

The tour's official website released the top 10 power rankings for the tournament. Defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay top the list and are followed by Sam Burns and Billy Horschel.

Top 10 Power Rankings for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Here are the top 10 pairs that were ranked by the PGA Tour on their website:

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay Sam Burns and Billy Horschel Collin Morikawa and Max Homa Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell Sahith Theegala and Justin Suh Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim Victor Perez and Thomas Detry Harris English and Tom Hoge Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

2023 Zurich Classic: Tee timings and pairings

Fans can watch Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im, the Fitzpatrick brothers, and many more via the PGA Tour live on ESPN+. The Golf Channel and CBS networks have the broadcast rights.

Here are the pairings and their tee timings for the 2023 Zurich Classic:

1st Tee

8:00 a.m. - Geoff Ogilvy & Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan & Grayson Murray

8:13 a.m. - Jason Dufner & Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan & Chad Collins

8:26 a.m. - Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman & Ryan Armour

8:39 a.m. - Trey Mullinax &Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

8:52 a.m. - Brendon Todd & Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski & Scott Brown

9:05 a.m. - Robert Streb & Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry & Austin Cook

9:18 a.m. - Michael Thompson & Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli & Matti Schmid

9:31 a.m. - Sung Kang & Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky & Aaron Rai

9:44 a.m. - Chris Stroud & William McGirt, Andrew Novak & Trevor Cone

9:57 a.m. - Austin Eckroat & Scott Harrington, Zac Blair & Zecheng Dou

1:05 p.m. - Jonas Blixt & David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway & Kelly Kraft

1:18 p.m. - Chesson Hadley & Ben Martin, Eric Cole & Sam Saunders

1:31 p.m. - Zach Johnson & Steve Stricker, Luke Donald & Edoardo Molinari

1:44 p.m. - Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay

1:57 p.m. - Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy

2:10 p.m. - Russell Knox & Chris Stuard, Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler

2:23 p.m. - Thomas Detry & Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab & Vincent Norrman

2:36 p.m. - Doug Ghim & Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin & Ryan Gerard

2:49 p.m. - Davis Thompson & Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander & Carl Yuan

3:02 p.m. - Sean O’Hair & Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard & Thorbjorn Olesen

10th Tee

8:00 a.m. - Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy, Bill Haas & Jonathan Byrd

8:13 a.m. - Taylor Moore & Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder & Doc Redman

8:26 a.m. - Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh

8:39 a.m. - Sam Burns & Billy Horschel, Harris English & Tom Hoge

8:52 a.m. - Max Homa & Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

9:05 a.m. - J.J. Spaun & Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

9:18 a.m. - Les Hodges & Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith & Michael Gligic

9:31 a.m. - Jimmy Walker & D.A. Points, Brandon Wu & Joseph Bramlett

9:44 a.m. - Fabian Gómez & Augusto Núñez, Cody Gribble & Paul Haley II

10:57 a.m. - Brent Grant & Kevin Roy, Tano Goya & Trevor Werbylo

1:05 p.m. - Kyle Stanley & Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst & Robert Garrigus

1:18 p.m. - John Daly & David Duval, Luke List & Henrik Norlander

1:31 p.m. - Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman & Harry Higgs

1:44 p.m. - Tyler Duncan & Nick Lebioda, Brice Garnett & Greyson Sigg

1:57 p.m. - Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer, Michael Kim & S.Y. Noh

2:10 p.m. - Matt Wallace & Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen & M.J. Daffue

2:23 p.m. - Justin Lower & Dylan Wu, Ben An & S.H. Kim

2:36 p.m. - Max McGreevy & Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren & Ben Taylor

2:49 p.m. - Aaron Baddeley & Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy & Greg Chalmers

3:02 p.m. - Carson Young & Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall & Akshay Bhatia

Poll : 0 votes