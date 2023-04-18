Sungjae Im’s adorable request to partner with Keith Mitchell in next week’s Zurich Classic has golf fans on their knees

World No. 50 Keith Mitchell and World No. 17 Sungjae Im are set to come together next week for the 2023 Zurich Classic.
The Twitter handle of the competition shared the news and wrote,
"World no. 18 Sungjae Im will be teaming up with @UGAAthletics Bulldog, @K_m_Mitchell for the 2023 Zurich Classic! Sungjae had one of the more creative ways of paring up! #teamgolf"
Fans react to Sungjae Im asking Keith Mitchell to partner up for the 2023 Zurich Classic
Interestingly, the way Sungjae Im asked Keith Mitchell for pairing up at the 2023 Zurich Classic is the most adorable thing anyone could find on the internet. Mitchell shared the video on his Instagram and wrote,
"Did we just become best friends?! @zurich_classic isn’t ready for this twosome next week…"
Sungjae Im wrote a letter to Keith Mitchell and asked him if he would play together at the 2023 Zurich Classic with him. In the comments section, Im wrote,
"Let’s goooo"
Fans could not believe the incredible pairing and rallied to the comment section with several wishes and appreciation for the pair. Here are some top comments,
"If this doesn’t get you excited, don’t know what does."
"KeithJae Im"
"Two of my favorites on tour, let’s get them mic’d up for this"
"Lol well done boys"
Fans were eager to see Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell together at the 2023 Zurich Classic and wrote,
"Sungjae and cashmere Keith? Christ.. bet the house on these guys!"
"Can’t wait to have y’all down here!"
"So are you wearing the flat bill or is Sungjae wearing the Ture visor all week"
"(Pulls up betting app)"
Another set of comments from fans,
"Not gonna be a lot of missed fairways in that group"
"Since when does sunjae read and write English?? @k_m_mitchell lol"
"Keep your anger in check. You’re representing my alma mater.C"
"All of this makes me very very happy."
2023 Zurich Classic: Full field
Here are the players set to take field at the Zurich Classic:
Only a handful of pairings for the tournament have been announced so far. Matt Fitzpatrick is pairing up with his brother, Patrick Cantlay is set to pair up with Xander Schauffele, and Sungjae Im is pairing up with Keith Mitchell.