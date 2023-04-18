Sungjae Im’s adorable request to partner with Keith Mitchell in next week’s Zurich Classic has golf fans on their knees

World No. 50 Keith Mitchell and World No. 17 Sungjae Im are set to come together next week for the 2023 Zurich Classic.

The Twitter handle of the competition shared the news and wrote,

"World no. 18 Sungjae Im will be teaming up with @UGAAthletics Bulldog, @K_m_Mitchell for the 2023 Zurich Classic! Sungjae had one of the more creative ways of paring up! #teamgolf"

Fans react to Sungjae Im asking Keith Mitchell to partner up for the 2023 Zurich Classic

Interestingly, the way Sungjae Im asked Keith Mitchell for pairing up at the 2023 Zurich Classic is the most adorable thing anyone could find on the internet. Mitchell shared the video on his Instagram and wrote,

"Did we just become best friends?! @zurich_classic isn’t ready for this twosome next week…"

Sungjae Im wrote a letter to Keith Mitchell and asked him if he would play together at the 2023 Zurich Classic with him. In the comments section, Im wrote,

"Let’s goooo"

Fans could not believe the incredible pairing and rallied to the comment section with several wishes and appreciation for the pair. Here are some top comments,

"If this doesn’t get you excited, don’t know what does."

"KeithJae Im"

"Two of my favorites on tour, let’s get them mic’d up for this"

"Lol well done boys"

Fans were eager to see Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell together at the 2023 Zurich Classic and wrote,

"Sungjae and cashmere Keith? Christ.. bet the house on these guys!"

"Can’t wait to have y’all down here!"

"So are you wearing the flat bill or is Sungjae wearing the Ture visor all week"

"(Pulls up betting app)"

Another set of comments from fans,

"Not gonna be a lot of missed fairways in that group"

"Since when does sunjae read and write English?? @k_m_mitchell lol"

"Keep your anger in check. You’re representing my alma mater.C"

"All of this makes me very very happy."

2023 Zurich Classic: Full field

Here are the players set to take field at the Zurich Classic:

Tyson Alexander

Paresh Amin

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

David Duval

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Derek Ernst

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

S.H. Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Xander Schauffele

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Only a handful of pairings for the tournament have been announced so far. Matt Fitzpatrick is pairing up with his brother, Patrick Cantlay is set to pair up with Xander Schauffele, and Sungjae Im is pairing up with Keith Mitchell.

