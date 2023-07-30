German professional golfer Alex Cejka won The Senior Open which was held at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, United Kingdom. He defeated the Irish professional golfer Padraig Harrington in the playoff to secure his third major in Senior golf.
The Champions Tour event had a whopping prize pool of $2,750,000, out of which, Alex Cejka earned a total amount of $447,800.
After winning The Senior Open 2023, Alex Cejka, in the presentation ceremony, said:
"I can't believe I'm standing with the trophy here. Seeing all those great names on the trophy, coming in here with all the pictures and everything, all the guys who won it before me, now holding it myself, it's surreal."
Exploring the prize money payout for The Senior Open 2023
Here is the prize money payout for The Senior Open 2023:
- 1 - Alex Cejka - $447,800
- P2 - Padraig Harrington - $298,680
- 3 - Vijay Singh - $168,036
- 4 - Michael Jonzon - $134,292
- T5 - Phillip Archer - $103,854
- T5 - Phillip Price - $103,854
- T7 - Jerry Kelly - $65,351
- T7 - Richard Green - $65,351
- T7 - Euan Mcintosh - $65,351
- T7 - Bernhard Langer - $65,351
- T11 - Steven Alker - $46,208
- T11 - Anders Hansen - $46,208
- T11 - Y.E. Yang - $46,208
- T14 - Mario Tiziani - $37,848
- T14- Jeev Milkha Singh - $37,848
- T14 - Tom Gillis - $37,848
- T14 -K J Choi - $37,848
- T14 - Ken Duke - $37,848
- T14 - John Kemp (a) - $0
- T20 - Paul Lawrie - $31,692
- T20 - Bradley Dredge - $31,692
- T20 - Thongchai Jaidee - $31,692
- T20 - Glen Day - $31,692
- T20 - Gary Orr - $31,692
- T25 - Simon Khan - $25,850
- T25 - Joakim Haeggman - $25,850
- T25 - Emanuele Canonica - $25,850
- T25 - Jarmo Sandelin - $25,850
- T25 - Keith Horne - $25,850
- T25 - David Mckenzie - $25,850
- T25 - Miguel Ángel Jimenez - $25,850
- T25 - Santiago Luna - $25,850
- T33 - Greig Hutcheon - $19,950
- T33 - Clark Dennis - $19,950
- T33 - Darren Clarke - $19,950
- T33 - Ricardo Gonzalez - $19,950
- T33 - Hiroyuki Fujita - $19,950
- T33 - Jean-François Remesy - $19,950
- T33 - James Kingston - $19,950
- T33 - Tim Weinhart - $19,950
- T41 - Paul Streeter - $15,944
- T41 - Paul Broadhurst - $15,944
- T41 - Doug Mcguigan - $15,944
- T41 - Steen Tinning - $15,944
- T41 - Michael Campbell - $15,944
- T41 - Niclas Fasth - $15,944
- T41 - Stuart Appleby - $15,944
- T48 - Tim Petrovic - $12,905
- T48 - Grant Hamerton - $12,905
- T48 - Michael Muehr - $12,905
- T48 - André Bossert - $12,905
- T48 - Rod Pampling - $12,905
- T53 - Mauricio Molina - $10,602
- T53 - Shane Bertsch - $10,602
- T53 - Notah Begay - $10,602
- T53 - Rob Labritz - $10,602
- T57 - Ken Tanigawa - $8,721
- T57 - Harrison Frazar - $8,721
- T57 - Damian Mooney - $8,721
- T57 - Timothy O'Neal - $8,721
- T61 - David Branshaw - $7,268
- T61 - Roger Chapman - $7,268
- T61 - Scott Parel - $7,268
- T61 - Peter Fowler - $7,268
- T65 - Michele Reale - $6,232
- T65 -David Gilford - $6,232
- T65 - Christian Cevaer - $6,232
- 68 - Colin Montgomerie - $5,700
- 69 - Patrik Sjöland - $5,472
- 70 - Rich Beem - $5,244
The Champions Tour will now head to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, United States for the Boeing Classic 2023. The tournament will commence on August 11 and will conclude on August 13 with a prize pool of $2,200,000.