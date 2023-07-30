German professional golfer Alex Cejka won The Senior Open which was held at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, United Kingdom. He defeated the Irish professional golfer Padraig Harrington in the playoff to secure his third major in Senior golf.

The Champions Tour event had a whopping prize pool of $2,750,000, out of which, Alex Cejka earned a total amount of $447,800.

After winning The Senior Open 2023, Alex Cejka, in the presentation ceremony, said:

"I can't believe I'm standing with the trophy here. Seeing all those great names on the trophy, coming in here with all the pictures and everything, all the guys who won it before me, now holding it myself, it's surreal."

PGA TOUR Champions @ChampionsTour



Alex Cejka prevails through historically treacherous conditions.



He has won The Senior Open presented by Rolex! Earned every inch.Alex Cejka prevails through historically treacherous conditions.He has won The Senior Open presented by Rolex! pic.twitter.com/2jCuITbsYp

Exploring the prize money payout for The Senior Open 2023

Here is the prize money payout for The Senior Open 2023:

1 - Alex Cejka - $447,800

P2 - Padraig Harrington - $298,680

3 - Vijay Singh - $168,036

4 - Michael Jonzon - $134,292

T5 - Phillip Archer - $103,854

T5 - Phillip Price - $103,854

T7 - Jerry Kelly - $65,351

T7 - Richard Green - $65,351

T7 - Euan Mcintosh - $65,351

T7 - Bernhard Langer - $65,351

T11 - Steven Alker - $46,208

T11 - Anders Hansen - $46,208

T11 - Y.E. Yang - $46,208

T14 - Mario Tiziani - $37,848

T14- Jeev Milkha Singh - $37,848

T14 - Tom Gillis - $37,848

T14 -K J Choi - $37,848

T14 - Ken Duke - $37,848

T14 - John Kemp (a) - $0

T20 - Paul Lawrie - $31,692

T20 - Bradley Dredge - $31,692

T20 - Thongchai Jaidee - $31,692

T20 - Glen Day - $31,692

T20 - Gary Orr - $31,692

T25 - Simon Khan - $25,850

T25 - Joakim Haeggman - $25,850

T25 - Emanuele Canonica - $25,850

T25 - Jarmo Sandelin - $25,850

T25 - Keith Horne - $25,850

T25 - David Mckenzie - $25,850

T25 - Miguel Ángel Jimenez - $25,850

T25 - Santiago Luna - $25,850

T33 - Greig Hutcheon - $19,950

T33 - Clark Dennis - $19,950

T33 - Darren Clarke - $19,950

T33 - Ricardo Gonzalez - $19,950

T33 - Hiroyuki Fujita - $19,950

T33 - Jean-François Remesy - $19,950

T33 - James Kingston - $19,950

T33 - Tim Weinhart - $19,950

T41 - Paul Streeter - $15,944

T41 - Paul Broadhurst - $15,944

T41 - Doug Mcguigan - $15,944

T41 - Steen Tinning - $15,944

T41 - Michael Campbell - $15,944

T41 - Niclas Fasth - $15,944

T41 - Stuart Appleby - $15,944

T48 - Tim Petrovic - $12,905

T48 - Grant Hamerton - $12,905

T48 - Michael Muehr - $12,905

T48 - André Bossert - $12,905

T48 - Rod Pampling - $12,905

T53 - Mauricio Molina - $10,602

T53 - Shane Bertsch - $10,602

T53 - Notah Begay - $10,602

T53 - Rob Labritz - $10,602

T57 - Ken Tanigawa - $8,721

T57 - Harrison Frazar - $8,721

T57 - Damian Mooney - $8,721

T57 - Timothy O'Neal - $8,721

T61 - David Branshaw - $7,268

T61 - Roger Chapman - $7,268

T61 - Scott Parel - $7,268

T61 - Peter Fowler - $7,268

T65 - Michele Reale - $6,232

T65 -David Gilford - $6,232

T65 - Christian Cevaer - $6,232

68 - Colin Montgomerie - $5,700

69 - Patrik Sjöland - $5,472

70 - Rich Beem - $5,244

The Champions Tour will now head to The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, United States for the Boeing Classic 2023. The tournament will commence on August 11 and will conclude on August 13 with a prize pool of $2,200,000.