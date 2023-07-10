How much is Allisen Corpuz worth? US Women’s Open winner’s career earnings and net worth explored

Allisen Corpuz, who just won the US Women's Open, has collected substantial profits over her career. Her career earnings amount to $3,202,444, according to LPGA official figures. Corpuz's outstanding performances this year have also contributed to her success, with her year-to-date profits totaling $2,481,309.

Allisen Corpuz has consistently finished in the top ten throughout her career. Her determination and ability have allowed her to continuously perform in competitive golf, with a total of six career top-ten finishes. She has already finished in the top ten three times this year.

The American golfer's triumph at the US Women's Open is a well-deserved recognition of her talent, hard work, and commitment. Fans will now eagerly await Corpuz's future endeavors and the possibility of further victories and financial success as she continues to demonstrate her prowess on the golf course.

With her exceptional abilities and accomplishments, it is apparent that she is a rising force in the world of professional golf.

Allisen Corpuz's earnings at US Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz, a rising star on the LPGA Tour, accomplished an astonishing achievement at the renowned U.S. Women's Open. She not only won the coveted award, but she also saw a huge increase in her salary.

Corpuz had a respectable $481,309 after 12 LPGA Tour outings prior to the tournament. Her outstanding performance at Pebble Beach, though, catapulted her to new heights.

As the final round finished, Corpuz emerged as the deserving champion, leaving Pebble Beach on Sunday night with not just the trophy but also a whopping $2 million in profits. The significant rise in her prize money indicates the importance of her triumph and cements her place among the leading players in women's golf.

Allisen Corpuz's professional career

Corpuz began her professional golf career in 2021, displaying tremendous talent from the outset. She secured her LPGA Tour membership for the 2022 season after a strong showing at Q-School.

The American was a solid performer in her freshman season, making the cut in 17 of 21 events. Her outstanding accomplishments earned her the 41st position in the Rolex Rankings.

Her notable accomplishments include a fantastic runner-up finish at the ISPS Handa World Invitational and a third-place finish at the Pelican Women's Championship.

