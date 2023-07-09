When will Minjee Lee tee off on Sunday at the US Women’s Open 2023?

Minjee Lee, a prominent face in the US Women's Open is all set for the final round.

As the championship approaches its last day, tee times have been released, and golf fans are eager to see when Lee, the outstanding Australian golfer, will begin her round.

Lee's tee time has been set for 3:36 p.m., providing an exciting late-afternoon display of her skills and resolve.

In an unexpected surprise, Minjee Lee will begin her round alongside Rose Zhang, another highly talented player noted for her excellent game.

The pairing of Lee and Zhang offers a compelling exhibition of golfing talent as they navigate the difficult course and compete for the prized championship title.

US Women's Open standings: Minjee Lee

As the US Women's Open heats up, Australian golfer Minjee Lee has demonstrated her expertise and consistency, securely maintaining her position in the standings.

Lee is tied with Rose Zhang, Maja Stark, and Ayaka Furue with a score of +1 after three hard-fought rounds, displaying her ability to handle the difficult course.

Minjee Lee's performance has been commendable throughout the event, demonstrating her determination and expertise.

She shot a good 72 in the first round, followed by a resolute 73 in the second. Minjee Lee kept her cool in the third round, finishing with another 72. Her solid play has been crucial in keeping her in contention for the championship.

Lee is presently tied for ninth place alongside Zhang, Stark, and Furue, as they all try to leave their imprint on the leaderboard.

The competition is fierce, and with only one round remaining, Minjee Lee will need to maintain her consistent performance and make intelligent shots to move up the standings.

Sunday tee time for the US Women's Open

Before Minjee Lee and Rose Zhang play the course, Jenny Coleman and Brittany Long will begin their rounds at 10:00 a.m. Coleman and Long, as the first players to tee off, will set the tone for what is expected to be a day filled with heated competitiveness, amazing shots, and strategic gameplay.

1st Tee(All time ET)

10:00 a.m. - Jenny Coleman, Brittany Long

10:10 a.m. - Minami Katsu, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:20 a.m. - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charlotte Thomas

10:30 a.m. - Naru Nomura, Miyu Sato

10:40 a.m. - Haruka Kawasaki, Ruixin Liu

10:50 a.m. - Cheyenne Knight, Kana Mikashima

11:00 a.m. - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Lindy Duncan

11:10 a.m. - Celine Boutier, Amari Avery

11:20 a.m. - Haeji Kang, Linn Grant

11:30 a.m. - Jeongeun Lee6, Aditi Ashok

11:40 a.m. - Albane Valenzuela, So Mi Lee

11:50 a.m. - Emma Spitz, Chisato Iwai

12:00 p.m. - Gemma Dryburgh, Hannah Green

12:10 p.m. - Mao Saigo, Monet Chun

12:20 p.m. - Benedetta Moresco, Gaby Lopez

12:30 p.m. - Dottie Ardina, Ally Ewing

12:40 p.m. - DaYeon Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:51 p.m. - Yuka Saso, A Lim Kim

1:02 p.m. - Ashleigh Buhai, Ruoning Yin

1:13 p.m. - Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

1:24 p.m. - Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda

1:35 p.m. - Minji Park, Grace Kim

1:46 p.m. - Azahara Munoz, Carlota Ciganda

1:57 p.m. - Aine Donegan, Amy Yang

2:08 p.m. - Xiyu Janet Lin, So Yeon Ryu

2:19 p.m. - Andrea Lee, Mina Harigae

2:30 p.m. - Hye-Jin Choi, Lizette Salas

2:41 p.m. - Aya Kinoshita, Marina Alex

2:52 p.m. - In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour

3:03 p.m. - Brooke Henderson, Bronte Law

3:14 p.m. - Gabriela Ruffels, Leona Maguire

3:25 p.m. - Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark

3:36 p.m. - Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

3:47 p.m. - Angel Yin, Charley Hull

3:58 p.m. - Hae Ran Ryu, Jiyai Shin

4:09 p.m. - Bailey Tardy, Hyo Joo Kim

4:20 p.m. - Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka

