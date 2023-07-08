When will Minjee Lee tee off on Saturday at the US Women’s Open 2023?

Minjee Lee, a notable golfer competing in the US Women's Open 2023, is scheduled to tee off at The Championship Course on Saturday.

Minjee Lee's tee time from the first tee is set for 2:57 pm. As the competition progresses, golf fans will be watching Lee's play and supporting her as she navigates the difficult course.

Charley Hull and Xiyu Janet Lin will be in Minjee Lee's group for Saturday's round. This trio of exceptional golfers will get the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and compete against one another as they strive for glory.

They are ready to give an entertaining and unforgettable performance due to their overall expertise and talent.

Minjee Lee Tied for 11th Place at US Women's Open

Minjee Lee demonstrated her abilities and resilience at the US Women's Open, finishing the third round with a score of +1, tying her for 11th place on the leaderboard.

Lee displayed consistency and determination while racing against a strong field of racers on the difficult course.

Minjee Lee is linked with renowned players such as Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina, Rose Zhang, Charley Hull, Maja Stark, Ruoning Yin, Amy Yang, Aine Donegan, and Xiyu Lin in a competitive position. As these exceptional players attempt to make their imprint in the tournament, the competition for a higher placement is tough.

With one round remaining, Minjee Lee has a chance to move up the standings and compete for a better finish. Golf fans are looking forward to Lee's performance and the thrilling end of the US Women's Open as she approaches the last day of action.

Tee times for the 2023 US Women’s Open Round 3(All times ET)

Saturday's action will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the first tee, with Celine Boutier and Ashleigh Buhai leading the way.

The US Women's Open boasts a great group of competitors, and spectators can expect to see the action develop as each golfer competes for the coveted crown.

1st tee

10:00 am - Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai

10:11 am - Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

10:22 am - Haruka Kawasaki, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:33 am - Azahara Munoz, Brittany Lang

10:44 am - Miyu Sato, Grace Kim

10:55 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Linn Grant

11:06 am - Minji Park, Chisato Iwai

11:17 am - Marina Alex, Cheyenne Knight

11:28 am - Minami Katsu, Aya Kinoshita

11:39 am - Nelly Korda, Gaby Lopez

11:50 am - Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz

12:01 pm - Lindy Duncan, Haeji Kang

12:12 pm - Gabriela Ruffels, So Mi Lee

12:23 pm - A Lim Kim, Jenny Coleman

12:34 pm - Haru Nomura, Albane Valenzuela

12:45 pm - Lizette Salas, Charlotte Thomas

12:56 pm - Aditi Ashok, Ruixin Lin

1:07 pm - Yuka Saso, Amari Avery

1:18 pm - Hye-Jin Choi, Mina Harigae

1:29 pm - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Benedetta Moresco

1:40 pm - Monet Chun, Bronte Law

1:51 pm - Lydia Ko, Mao Saigo

2:02 pm - Hannah Green, Andrea Lee

2:13 pm - Pajaree Anannarukarn, DaYeon Lee

2:24 pm - Kana Mikashima, So Yeon Ryu

2:35 pm - Ally Ewing, Jeongeun Lee6

2:46 pm - Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke Henderson

2:57 pm - Charley Hull, Minjee Lee

3:08 pm - Xiyu Janet Lin, Ruoning Yin

3:19 pm - Amy Yang, Aine Donegan

3:30 pm - Rose Zhang, Maja Stark

3:41 pm - Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina

3:52 pm - Angel Yin, In Gee Chun

4:03 pm - Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin

4:14 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire

4:25 pm - Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim

4:26 pm - Bailey Tardy, Allisen Corpuz

Sunday tee times for the US Women’s Open will be updated after Round 3.

