Rose Zhang tee times: Golfer’s 2023 US Women’s Open Saturday tee times explored

Rose Zhang, a young golf talent, will compete in the 2023 US Women's Open on Saturday.

Throughout the event, the exceptional golfer displayed remarkable skill and composure, attracting the attention of both fans and fellow competitors. As the competition reaches Round 3, all eyes will be on Rose Zhang and her performance.

Rose Zhang will be matched with Maja Stark, another talented golfer, for her 3:30 pm ET tee time. In their pursuit of success, the pair will have the chance to demonstrate their skills and negotiate the difficult course.

The public is eagerly anticipating Rose Zhang's performance in this pivotal round because of her steady play and tenacity, which have established her as a strong contender in the competition.

Rose Zhang's standing at US Women's Open

Rose Zhang is in an exciting position at the 2023 US Women's Open, tied with a group of outstanding players after finishing with a score of +1. Competitors with the same score include Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina, Charley Hull, Maja Stark, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Amy Yang, Aine Donegan, and Xiyu Lin.

The fight for the top slots has been fierce, spurred by these skilled golfers' outstanding achievements throughout the event.

Rose Zhang's solid play has put her in a good position for the next rounds. She has shown exceptional poise and skill, scoring 74 in the second round and 71 in the third round.

The outstanding achievements under duress illustrate Rose Zhang's capacity to flourish in difficult situations and compete at the highest level.

Tee times for the 2023 US Women’s Open Round 3(All times ET)

Several well-known golfers who will be starting at various times throughout the day will join Rose Zhang in this thrilling round. Celine Boutier and Ashleigh Buhai will open the day's competition at 10:00 am ET on the first tee.

U.S. Women's Open (USGA) @uswomensopen



Getting adjusted to life as a professional, Rose Zhang sits inside the top 20 after her second round.

Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, and Lydia Ko are just a few of the talented athletes competing for the prestigious US Women's Open championship in this year's competition.

1st tee

10:00 am - Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai

10:11 am - Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

10:22 am - Haruka Kawasaki, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:33 am - Azahara Munoz, Brittany Lang

10:44 am - Miyu Sato, Grace Kim

10:55 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Linn Grant

11:06 am - Minji Park, Chisato Iwai

11:17 am - Marina Alex, Cheyenne Knight

11:28 am - Minami Katsu, Aya Kinoshita

11:39 am - Nelly Korda, Gaby Lopez

11:50 am - Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz

12:01 pm - Lindy Duncan, Haeji Kang

12:12 pm - Gabriela Ruffels, So Mi Lee

12:23 pm - A Lim Kim, Jenny Coleman

12:34 pm - Haru Nomura, Albane Valenzuela

12:45 pm - Lizette Salas, Charlotte Thomas

12:56 pm - Aditi Ashok, Ruixin Lin

1:07 pm - Yuka Saso, Amari Avery

1:18 pm - Hye-Jin Choi, Mina Harigae

1:29 pm - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Benedetta Moresco

1:40 pm - Monet Chun, Bronte Law

1:51 pm - Lydia Ko, Mao Saigo

2:02 pm - Hannah Green, Andrea Lee

2:13 pm - Pajaree Anannarukarn, DaYeon Lee

2:24 pm - Kana Mikashima, So Yeon Ryu

2:35 pm - Ally Ewing, Jeongeun Lee6

2:46 pm - Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke Henderson

2:57 pm - Charley Hull, Minjee Lee

3:08 pm - Xiyu Janet Lin, Ruoning Yin

3:19 pm - Amy Yang, Aine Donegan

3:30 pm - Rose Zhang, Maja Stark

3:41 pm - Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina

3:52 pm - Angel Yin, In Gee Chun

4:03 pm - Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin

4:14 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire

4:25 pm - Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim

4:26 pm - Bailey Tardy, Allisen Corpuz

Sunday tee times for the US Women’s Open will be updated after Round 3.

