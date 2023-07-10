What is in 2023 US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz's bag? Have a look

Allisen Corpuz won the recently concluded third major of women's golf season, the 2023 US Women's Open. She defeated Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin by a margin of three strokes. This also happens to be her first LPGA title and major win.

Corpuz, who was accompanied by her caddie Jay Monahan, used most of the golf equipments from Ping and a Titleist ball.

Here's what is in Allisen Corpuz's 2023 US Women’s Open winning bag:

Driver - Ping G430 LST (Mitsubishi Diamana GT50), 10.5 degrees

Allisen Corpuz and her caddie Jay Monahan (via Getty Images)

Former US President Barack Obama congratulates Allisen Corpuz after her US Women's Open win

Allisen Corpuz carded a final round 69 to secure her first professional win, which is special in its own sense as it was the prestigious major tournament, the US Women's Open.

Corpuz, who happens to be from Honolulu, Hawaii, was congratulated by former US President Barack Obama on Twitter. He wrote:

"Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open! You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!"

Corpuz also took home a paycheck of $2 million. This was the biggest prize money for a winner in LPGA this season. Other than the paycheck, she also fetched some valuable ranking points.

Allisen Corpuz's performance in the 2023 LPGA season

The 25-year-old American golfer has played in 13 tournaments so far in 2023. She started her year with a T51 finish at Honda LPGA Thailand. It was followed by a blistering T3 finish at HSBC Women's World Championship.

She participated in all three major events this season. Before winning the 2023 US Women's Open, she finished T4 in the Chevron Championship and T15 in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Allisen Corpuz wither her father Marcs Corpuz and mother May Corpuz (via Getty Images0

Corpuz missed the cut in only two of the 13 tournaments she played in 2023. Apart from the US Women's Open win, she also has two top-five finishes this season.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Allisen Corpuz in the 2023 LPGA season:

US Women's Open - 1

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T15

Meijer LPGA Classic - T32

Mizuho Americas Open - T43

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 27

Cognizant Founders Cup - 65

JM Eagle LA Championship - Missed the Cut

The Chevron Championship - T4

LOTTE Championship - Missed the Cut

DIO Implant LA Open - T61

LPGA Drive On Championship - T23

HSBC Women's World Championship - T3

Honda LPGA Thailand - T51

