"Look forward to a round at Kapolei!" - Barack Obama sends 'fellow Hawaiian' Allisen Corpuz a special message after her US Women’s Open win

Former president Barack Obama took to Twitter to congratulate Allisen Corpuz on her remarkable victory at the US Women's Open 2023.

Obama praised Corpuz's outstanding performance in the prestigious golf competition, expressing his pride for the fellow Hawaiian and and stated that he was looking forward to playing golf with the exceptional athlete at Kapolei.

"Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open!," Obama tweeted. "You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!"

Allisen Corpuz, from Waipahu, Hawaii, wowed fans with her precision on the golf course throughout the tournament. Corpuz's victory in the US Women's Open was a historic milestone for her, as she became the first Hawaiian golfer to win the prestigious event.

Corpuz's accomplishment has not only brought pride to her home state but has also piqued the interest of powerful figures such as Barack Obama. As a fellow Hawaiian, Obama's message has special weight, emphasizing Corpuz's strong connection to her roots.

Allisen Corpuz's at US Women's Open

25-year-old Allisen Corpuz created history by winning the US Women's Open. Corpuz had amazing consistency throughout the competition, becoming the only player among the 156 players to shoot under par in all four rounds.

Corpuz stated that winning the tournament was a lifelong dream of hers, something she never thought she would achieve.

"My mind is racing," she said after raising the trophy. "It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time kind of just never really expected it to happen."

The American added that her preparation leading up to the tournament this year was a major reason for her victory.

"I feel like everything that's happened this year has kind of prepared me for this moment," Corpuz said. "Telling myself I belong out here, I'm good enough to compete. That's just been what I've been telling myself for the past two years."

Corpuz finished the event at 9 under par, three strokes clear of the field, with a final-round score of 69. Her outstanding performance not only garnered her the coveted US Women's Open title, but also $2 million in prize money, the biggest ever for an LPGA major champion.

Allisen Corpuz's triumph is a watershed event in her career, cementing her place as one of the top female golfers. She has a potential future in the professional arena with her unyielding commitment and skill.

