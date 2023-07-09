Hawaiian golfer Allisen Corpuz aims to secure maiden LPGA major victory at 2023 US Women's Open       

Allisen Corpuz will enter the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open with just one stroke behind the third-round leader Nasa Hataoka. She finished with a score of six under to settle in second place following Saturday's round at Pebble Beach.

Corpuz played a round of 71 on Saturday and is optimistic about her performance and looking for a maiden victory at the major event.

Speaking of her game, Corpuz said via LPGA Tour:

“Definitely a few new shots that I didn't have last year around the greens. I made a really good up-and-down I think on 3, 4, from the back of the green on 9 today, which might have been hit or miss last year. I think just being under pressure more often and I guess paying attention more to my rhythm and being able to stay in that."

Allisen Corpuz's best performance in the season was recorded at the HSBC Women's Champions, where she finished in second position. Speaking of her game at the tournament, the American golfer said:

“(The HSBC Women’s World Championship) was kind of the first final round where I felt really comfortable that last round. Obviously, didn't close it out, but still felt like I played a really solid final round in Singapore, and I have been able to take that with me for the rest of the season.”

Corpuz's best finish at the US Women's Open came in 2022 when she finished in 24th place. However, looking at her first three-round performance at this week's events, she is one of the favorites to win the event.

With odd points of +550, Allisen Corpuz is the second favourite bet to win the 2023 US Women's Open.

Here are the odd points of the 2023 US Women's Open after round 3 as per kwtx:

Hyo Joo Kim: +150

Allisen Corpuz: +550

Hae-Ran Ryu: +900

Leona Maguire: +1100

Bailey Tardy: +1600

Nasa Hataoka: +1600

Rose Zhang: +1800

Ayaka Furue: +2200

Jiyai Shin: +2800

In-gee Chun: +3300

Xiyu Lin: +3300

Minjee Lee: +4000

Ruoning Yin: +4000

Angel Yin: +5500

When will Allisen Corpuz resume her game at the 2023 US Women's Open?

The final round of the 2023 US Women's Open is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. The tournament will start at 10 am ET, with Jenny Coleman and Brittany Long taking the first shot of the day followed by Minami Katsu and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Allisen Corpuz will resume her game at 4:20 pm ET alongside the tournament leader Nasa Hataoka.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open:

10 a.m.: Jenny Coleman, Brittany Long

10:10 a.m.: Minami Katsu, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:20 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charlotte Thomas

10:30 a.m.: Naru Nomura, Miyu Sato

10:40 a.m.: Haruka Kawasaki, Ruixin Liu

10:50 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Kana Mikashima

11 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Lindy Duncan

11:10 a.m.: Celine Boutier, Amari Avery

11:20 a.m.: Haeji King, Linn Grant

11:30 a.m.: Jeongeun Lee6, Aditi Ashok

11:40 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela, So Mi Lee

11:50 a.m.: Emma Spitz, Chisato Iwai

12 p.m.: Gemma Dryburgh, Hannah Green

12:10 p.m.: Mao Saigo, Monet Chun

12:20 p.m.: Benedetta Moresco, Gaby Lopez

12:30 p.m.: Dottie Ardina, Ally Ewing

12:40 p.m.: DaYeon Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:51 p.m.: Yuka Saso, A Lim Kim

1:02 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Ruoning Yin

1:13 p.m.: Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

1:24 p.m.: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda

1:35 p.m.: Minji Park, Grace Kim

1:46 p.m.: Azahara Munoz, Carlota Ciganda

1:57 p.m.: Aine Donegan, Amy Yang

2:08 p.m.: Xiyu Janet Lin, So Yeon Ryu

2:19 p.m.: Andrea Lee, Mina Harigae

2:30 p.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Lizette Salas

2:41 p.m.: Aya Kinoshita, Marina Alex

2:52 p.m.: In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour

3:03 p.m.: Brooke Henderson, Bronte Law

3:14 p.m.: Gabriela Ruffels, Leona Maguire

3:25 p.m.: Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark

3:36 p.m.: Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

3:47 p.m.: Angel Yin, Charley Hull

3:58 p.m.: Hae Ran Ryu, Jiyai Shin

4:09 p.m.: Bailey Tardy, Hyo Joo Kim

4:20 p.m.: Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka

*All time ET

