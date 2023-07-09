Hawaiian golfer Allisen Corpuz aims to secure maiden LPGA major victory at 2023 US Women's Open       

Allisen Corpuz will enter the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open with just one stroke behind the third-round leader Nasa Hataoka. She finished with a score of six under to settle in second place following Saturday's round at Pebble Beach.
Corpuz played a round of 71 on Saturday and is optimistic about her performance and looking for a maiden victory at the major event.
Speaking of her game, Corpuz said via LPGA Tour:
“Definitely a few new shots that I didn't have last year around the greens. I made a really good up-and-down I think on 3, 4, from the back of the green on 9 today, which might have been hit or miss last year. I think just being under pressure more often and I guess paying attention more to my rhythm and being able to stay in that."
Allisen Corpuz's best performance in the season was recorded at the HSBC Women's Champions, where she finished in second position. Speaking of her game at the tournament, the American golfer said:
“(The HSBC Women’s World Championship) was kind of the first final round where I felt really comfortable that last round. Obviously, didn't close it out, but still felt like I played a really solid final round in Singapore, and I have been able to take that with me for the rest of the season.”
Corpuz's best finish at the US Women's Open came in 2022 when she finished in 24th place. However, looking at her first three-round performance at this week's events, she is one of the favorites to win the event.
With odd points of +550, Allisen Corpuz is the second favourite bet to win the 2023 US Women's Open.
Here are the odd points of the 2023 US Women's Open after round 3 as per kwtx:
- Hyo Joo Kim: +150
- Allisen Corpuz: +550
- Hae-Ran Ryu: +900
- Leona Maguire: +1100
- Bailey Tardy: +1600
- Nasa Hataoka: +1600
- Rose Zhang: +1800
- Ayaka Furue: +2200
- Jiyai Shin: +2800
- In-gee Chun: +3300
- Xiyu Lin: +3300
- Minjee Lee: +4000
- Ruoning Yin: +4000
- Angel Yin: +5500
When will Allisen Corpuz resume her game at the 2023 US Women's Open?
The final round of the 2023 US Women's Open is scheduled for Sunday, July 9. The tournament will start at 10 am ET, with Jenny Coleman and Brittany Long taking the first shot of the day followed by Minami Katsu and Moriya Jutanugarn.
Allisen Corpuz will resume her game at 4:20 pm ET alongside the tournament leader Nasa Hataoka.
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open:
10 a.m.: Jenny Coleman, Brittany Long
10:10 a.m.: Minami Katsu, Moriya Jutanugarn
10:20 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charlotte Thomas
10:30 a.m.: Naru Nomura, Miyu Sato
10:40 a.m.: Haruka Kawasaki, Ruixin Liu
10:50 a.m.: Cheyenne Knight, Kana Mikashima
11 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Lindy Duncan
11:10 a.m.: Celine Boutier, Amari Avery
11:20 a.m.: Haeji King, Linn Grant
11:30 a.m.: Jeongeun Lee6, Aditi Ashok
11:40 a.m.: Albane Valenzuela, So Mi Lee
11:50 a.m.: Emma Spitz, Chisato Iwai
12 p.m.: Gemma Dryburgh, Hannah Green
12:10 p.m.: Mao Saigo, Monet Chun
12:20 p.m.: Benedetta Moresco, Gaby Lopez
12:30 p.m.: Dottie Ardina, Ally Ewing
12:40 p.m.: DaYeon Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn
12:51 p.m.: Yuka Saso, A Lim Kim
1:02 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Ruoning Yin
1:13 p.m.: Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko
1:24 p.m.: Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda
1:35 p.m.: Minji Park, Grace Kim
1:46 p.m.: Azahara Munoz, Carlota Ciganda
1:57 p.m.: Aine Donegan, Amy Yang
2:08 p.m.: Xiyu Janet Lin, So Yeon Ryu
2:19 p.m.: Andrea Lee, Mina Harigae
2:30 p.m.: Hye-Jin Choi, Lizette Salas
2:41 p.m.: Aya Kinoshita, Marina Alex
2:52 p.m.: In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour
3:03 p.m.: Brooke Henderson, Bronte Law
3:14 p.m.: Gabriela Ruffels, Leona Maguire
3:25 p.m.: Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark
3:36 p.m.: Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee
3:47 p.m.: Angel Yin, Charley Hull
3:58 p.m.: Hae Ran Ryu, Jiyai Shin
4:09 p.m.: Bailey Tardy, Hyo Joo Kim
4:20 p.m.: Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka
*All time ET