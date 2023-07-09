Nasa Hataoka steals the spotlight with spectacular precision, secures the lead at the 2023 US Women’s Open

Nasa Hataoka's put in a flawless performance in the third round of the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach On Saturday. Shooting a remarkable 6-under 66, Hataoka's exceptional play has positioned her as the frontrunner heading into the final round.

Nasa Hataoka at the 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round Three

Nasa Hataoka's commanding performance

In a round characterized by challenging conditions, Nasa Hataoka showcased remarkable precision and resilience. Battling gusty winds that surpassed 20 mph, she remained composed and delivered a bogey-free round, shooting an impressive 6-under 66. Her score stands as the lowest of the week, nearly nine shots better than the field average.

From the onset, Hataoka demonstrated her mastery of the course. A 25-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole ignited her charge up the leaderboard. Despite the wind's relentless assault on the homeward holes, her unwavering focus led to a 15-foot birdie putt on the 13th and a sensational 40-foot chip that dropped for another birdie on the 16th. Her ability to adapt and thrive in challenging circumstances has positioned her as a strong contender for the championship.

Allisen Corpuz emerges as a worthy challenger

While Hataoka's performance stole the spotlight, Allisen Corpuz showcased her mettle to emerge as a formidable challenger. Holding the top spot on the leaderboard for most of the day, Corpuz's steady play keeps her firmly in contention for the title.

Despite a late stumble on the final hole, where a plugged lie in the bunker led to a bogey, Corpuz's overall performance was commendable. She capitalized on key opportunities, including a remarkable chip-in birdie on the par-3 fifth and a well-executed wedge shot on the par-5 14th. As she heads into the final round in the final group alongside Hataoka, Corpuz's presence adds excitement and anticipation to the tournament's climax.

Pursuers battle to close the gap

While Hataoka and Corpuz occupy the top spots, several contenders remain in pursuit, eager to mount a comeback and claim the title. Bailey Tardy, who began the day with a two-shot lead, faced challenges in the demanding conditions and fell three shots behind Hataoka after shooting a 75. Hyo Joo Kim, Jiyai Shin, and Hae Ran Ryu also showcased resilience, positioning themselves within striking distance.

Notable names like Rose Zhang and Leona Maguire, although facing an uphill battle, possess the skill and determination to mount a comeback. Zhang, renowned for her impressive amateur career at Stanford, endured a lackluster round but remains within reach. Maguire, who encountered difficulties early on, settled into her game to post a respectable score.

Nasa Hataoka's exceptional performance in the third round of the 2023 US Women's Open has propelled her into the lead, setting the stage for an exciting final round. Allisen Corpuz's strong challenge and the pursuit of other talented golfers promise a captivating battle for the championship title. As the tournament reaches its climax, fans eagerly anticipate the thrilling conclusion at Pebble Beach.

