Create

How much did Dustin Johnson win at the 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa? Prize money payouts explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified May 15, 2023 07:20 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three
Dustin Johnson on the LIV Golf Tulsa podium (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club on Sunday. The golfer beat the likes of Cameron Smith and Branden Grace in a playoff to lift the trophy. The 2022 LIV Golf champion landed his first win of the season with this.

The two-time major champion took the second victory on the Saudi Arabi-backed circuit, months after his LIV Golf Boston win last season. The star golfer bagged a whopping $4,000,000 paycheck for the win. It’s pertinent to note that Johnson is already LIV’s highest-earning player. The American has now extended his earnings to over $40 million. The 38-year-old also earned a share of the $1,500,000 prize money earned by his 4Aces team.

Another win in dramatic fashion 🏆💪#LIVGolf @4AcesGC_ https://t.co/k6e1tRSrQd

While Dustin Johnson bagged the major share of the total prize purse, runners-up Grace and Smith settled for paychecks of $1,875,000 each. Harold Varner III finished fourth and bagged $1,000,000 for his efforts. Brooks Koepka, one of the favorites for LIV Golf Tulsa, finished T5 with Bryson DeChambeau and Eugenio Chacarra. The trio won $703,333 each.

Interestingly, Talor Gooch, who was eyeing a three-peat at the event, settled for a T36 finish. He returned home with $146,250.

LIV Golf Tulsa prize money payouts

Here’s how much money each player earned at LIV Golf Tulsa:

  • WIN: Dustin Johnson - $4,000,000
  • T-2: Branden Grace - $1,875,000
  • T-2: Cameron Smith - $1,875,000
  • 4: Harold Varner III - $1,000,000
  • T-5: Bryson DeChambeau - $703,333
  • T-5: Eugenio Chacarra - $703,333
  • T-5: Brooks Koepka - $703,333
  • T-8: Joaquin Niemann - $468,333
  • T-8: Dean Burmester - $468,333
  • T-8: Bubba Watson - $468,333
  • T-11: Charles Howell III - $350,000
  • T-11: Jason Kokrak - $350,000
  • T-11: Brendan Steele - $350,000
  • T-11: Anirban Lahiri - $350,000
  • T-11: Patrick Reed - $350,000
  • T-16: Thomas Pieters - $285,000
  • T-16: Scott Vincent - $285,000
  • T-18: Bernd Wiesberger - $250,000
  • T-18: Cameron Tringale - $250,000
  • T-18: Henrik Stenson - $250,000
  • T-18: Ian Poulter - $250,000
  • T-18: Pat Perez - $250,000
  • T-23: Chase Koepka - $200,714
  • T-23: Louis Oosthuizen - $200,714
  • T-23: Richard Bland - $200,714
  • T-23: Sergio Garcia - $200,714
  • T-23: Peter Uihlein - $200,714
  • T-23: Laurie Canter - $200,714
  • T-23: Abraham Ancer - $200,714
  • T-30: Sebastián Muñoz - $170,000
  • T-30: Matt Jones - $170,000
  • T-30: Matthew Wolff - $170,000
  • T-30: Carlos Ortiz - $170,000
  • T-30: Mito Pereira - $170,000
  • 35: Charl Schwartzel - $155,000
  • T-36: Marc Leishman - $146,250
  • T-36: Danny Lee - $146,250
  • T-36: David Puig - $146,250
  • T-36: Talor Gooch - $146,250
  • T-40: Martin Kaymer - $137,500
  • T-40: James Piot - $137,500
  • T-40: Paul Casey - $137,500
  • 43: Sihwan Kim - $132,500
  • 44: Kevin Na - $130,000
  • T-46: Graeme McDowell - $126,250
  • T-46: Phil Mickelson - $126,250
  • 47: Jediah Morgan - $130,000
  • –: Lee Westwood – Withdraw

LIV Golf Tulsa Team payouts

Despite losing the individual event, Branden Grace managed to lead his Stinger GC side to victory in the team event. The side won $3,000,000. Johnson’s 4Aces GC finished runners-up and bagged $1,500,000 for their efforts.

Stinger GC capture their 2️⃣nd team title 🏆🏆#LIVGolf https://t.co/c5Egsip3dj

Meanwhile, RangeGoats GC, led by Bubba Watson, finished third on the team leaderboard. They won the $500,000 paycheck.

1: Stinger GC (Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester) - $3,000,000

2: 4Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein) - $1,500,000

3: RangeGoats GC (Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III) - $500,000

After the LIV Golf Tulsa wrap-up, LIV will now head to the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC for LIV Golf DC.

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...