How much did golfers win at the 2023 Chevron Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Chevron Championship concluded on Sunday with Lilia Vu lifting the trophy. The 25-year-old American won the first major of the LPGA season by beating Angel Yin in a playoff. Vu claimed her second LPGA title of the season and bagged the $765,000 winner’s share from the $5.1 million total purse.

Vu, who started off earning $3,830 in her first season on the LPGA in 2019, has over $2 million in career earnings. Apart from the prize money, the Chevron Championship winner also earned 600 points towards the season-long race to the CME Globe. She also bagged a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, with berths into other big tournaments.

Never give up. Lilia Vu only made one cut during her rookie LPGA Tour season in 2019.Vu spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the @EpsonTour , where she won three times and re-qualified for the LPGA Tour.She's now won twice on Tour in 2023 and is a major champion.Never give up. Lilia Vu only made one cut during her rookie LPGA Tour season in 2019. 😳Vu spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the @EpsonTour, where she won three times and re-qualified for the LPGA Tour. ⛳️She's now won twice on Tour in 2023 and is a major champion. 🏆Never give up. https://t.co/Dsik8adwOG

While Lilia Vu took the top prize, runner-up Yin settled for a $479,680 paycheck. The payout comes as a big boost for the 24-year-old, who had made $3,256 in 2023 till last weekend. Elsewhere, World No. 2 and event favorite Nelly Korda settled for a third-place finish. She bagged $347,974 for her efforts.

Allisen Corpuz shared the T4 position with Atthaya Thitikul, A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, and Amy Yang. They returned home with $188,300 each. Georgia Hall won $89,026 for a T12 finish, while T14 finisher Celine Boutier earned $76,334. Lauren Stephenson and Charlotte Thomas finished last on the Chevron Championship leaderboard, T67. They both flew back home with $11,686 each.

2023 Chevron Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LPGA Tour's Chevron Championship:

Win: Lilia Vu - $765,000

T1: Angel Yin - $479,680

3: Nelly Korda - $347,974

T4: A Lim Kim - $188,300

T4: Atthaya Thitikul - $188,300

T4: Allisen Corpuz - $188,300

T4: Albane Valenzuela - $188,300

T4: Amy Yang - $188,300

T9: Megan Khang - $111,615

T9: Jin Young Ko - $111,615

11: Hyo Joo Kim - $98,481

T12: Georgia Hall - $89,026

T12: Carlota Ciganda - $89,026

T14: Ariya Jutanugarn - $76,334

T14: Celine Boutier - $76,334

T14: Xiyu Lin - $76,334

17: Hye Jin Choi - $68,283

T18: Ashleigh Buhai - $61,585

T18: In-gee Chun - $61,585

T18: Cheyenne Knight - $61,585

T18: Maddie Szeryk - $61,585

22: Amanda Doherty - $56,200

T23: Brittany Lincicome - $50,214

T23: Brooke Henderson - $50,214

T23: Eun-Hee Ji - $50,214

T23: Leona Maguire - $50,214

T23: Ally Ewing - $50,214

T28: Hinako Shibuno - $38,933

T28: Marina Alex - $38,933

T28: Danielle Kang - $38,933

T28: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $38,933

T28: Gaby Lopez - $38,933

T28: Matilda Castren - $38,933

T28: Jessica Korda - $38,933

T28: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $38,933

T28: Eila Galitsky (a): $38,933

T37: Nasa Hataoka - $30,333

T37: Maja Stark - $30,333

T37: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $30,333

T37: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $30,333

T41: Patty Tavatanakit - $25,737

T41: Minjee Lee - $25,737

T41: Ruoning Yin - $25,737

T41: Na Rin An - $25,737

T45: Gemma Dryburgh - $22,322

T45: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $22,322

T45: Dana Fall - $22,322

T45: Amari Avery (a): $22,322

T49: Chella Choi - $19,958

T49: Stephanie Kyriacou - $19,958

T49: Pei-Yun Chien - $19,958

T52: Sei Young Kim - $18,121

T52: Ayaka Furue - $18,121

T54: Ryann O’Toole - $17,069

T54: Lucy Li - $17,069

T56: Andrea Lee - $15,232

T56: Hae Ran Ryu - $15,232

T56: Linnea Strom - $15,232

T56: Karis Davidson - $15,232

T56: Yuna Nishimura - $15,232

T61: Dewi Weber - $13,395

T61: Jing Yan - $13,395

T63: Wei Ling Hsu - $12,737

T63: Brittany Altomare - $12,737

65: Mao Saigo - $12,343

66: Sarah Schmelzel - $12,082

T67: Lauren Stephenson - $11,686

T67: Charlotte Thomas - $11,686

After a successful Chevron Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to LA for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

