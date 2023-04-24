Create

How much did golfers win at the 2023 Chevron Championship? Prize money payouts explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 24, 2023 08:19 GMT
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
The Chevron Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Chevron Championship concluded on Sunday with Lilia Vu lifting the trophy. The 25-year-old American won the first major of the LPGA season by beating Angel Yin in a playoff. Vu claimed her second LPGA title of the season and bagged the $765,000 winner’s share from the $5.1 million total purse.

Vu, who started off earning $3,830 in her first season on the LPGA in 2019, has over $2 million in career earnings. Apart from the prize money, the Chevron Championship winner also earned 600 points towards the season-long race to the CME Globe. She also bagged a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, with berths into other big tournaments.

Lilia Vu only made one cut during her rookie LPGA Tour season in 2019. 😳Vu spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the @EpsonTour, where she won three times and re-qualified for the LPGA Tour. ⛳️She's now won twice on Tour in 2023 and is a major champion. 🏆Never give up. https://t.co/Dsik8adwOG

While Lilia Vu took the top prize, runner-up Yin settled for a $479,680 paycheck. The payout comes as a big boost for the 24-year-old, who had made $3,256 in 2023 till last weekend. Elsewhere, World No. 2 and event favorite Nelly Korda settled for a third-place finish. She bagged $347,974 for her efforts.

Allisen Corpuz shared the T4 position with Atthaya Thitikul, A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, and Amy Yang. They returned home with $188,300 each. Georgia Hall won $89,026 for a T12 finish, while T14 finisher Celine Boutier earned $76,334. Lauren Stephenson and Charlotte Thomas finished last on the Chevron Championship leaderboard, T67. They both flew back home with $11,686 each.

2023 Chevron Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LPGA Tour's Chevron Championship:

  • Win: Lilia Vu - $765,000
  • T1: Angel Yin - $479,680
  • 3: Nelly Korda - $347,974
  • T4: A Lim Kim - $188,300
  • T4: Atthaya Thitikul - $188,300
  • T4: Allisen Corpuz - $188,300
  • T4: Albane Valenzuela - $188,300
  • T4: Amy Yang - $188,300
  • T9: Megan Khang - $111,615
  • T9: Jin Young Ko - $111,615
  • 11: Hyo Joo Kim - $98,481
  • T12: Georgia Hall - $89,026
  • T12: Carlota Ciganda - $89,026
  • T14: Ariya Jutanugarn - $76,334
  • T14: Celine Boutier - $76,334
  • T14: Xiyu Lin - $76,334
  • 17: Hye Jin Choi - $68,283
  • T18: Ashleigh Buhai - $61,585
  • T18: In-gee Chun - $61,585
  • T18: Cheyenne Knight - $61,585
  • T18: Maddie Szeryk - $61,585
  • 22: Amanda Doherty - $56,200
  • T23: Brittany Lincicome - $50,214
  • T23: Brooke Henderson - $50,214
  • T23: Eun-Hee Ji - $50,214
  • T23: Leona Maguire - $50,214
  • T23: Ally Ewing - $50,214
  • T28: Hinako Shibuno - $38,933
  • T28: Marina Alex - $38,933
  • T28: Danielle Kang - $38,933
  • T28: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $38,933
  • T28: Gaby Lopez - $38,933
  • T28: Matilda Castren - $38,933
  • T28: Jessica Korda - $38,933
  • T28: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $38,933
  • T28: Eila Galitsky (a): $38,933
  • T37: Nasa Hataoka - $30,333
  • T37: Maja Stark - $30,333
  • T37: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $30,333
  • T37: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $30,333
  • T41: Patty Tavatanakit - $25,737
  • T41: Minjee Lee - $25,737
  • T41: Ruoning Yin - $25,737
  • T41: Na Rin An - $25,737
  • T45: Gemma Dryburgh - $22,322
  • T45: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $22,322
  • T45: Dana Fall - $22,322
  • T45: Amari Avery (a): $22,322
  • T49: Chella Choi - $19,958
  • T49: Stephanie Kyriacou - $19,958
  • T49: Pei-Yun Chien - $19,958
  • T52: Sei Young Kim - $18,121
  • T52: Ayaka Furue - $18,121
  • T54: Ryann O’Toole - $17,069
  • T54: Lucy Li - $17,069
  • T56: Andrea Lee - $15,232
  • T56: Hae Ran Ryu - $15,232
  • T56: Linnea Strom - $15,232
  • T56: Karis Davidson - $15,232
  • T56: Yuna Nishimura - $15,232
  • T61: Dewi Weber - $13,395
  • T61: Jing Yan - $13,395
  • T63: Wei Ling Hsu - $12,737
  • T63: Brittany Altomare - $12,737
  • 65: Mao Saigo - $12,343
  • 66: Sarah Schmelzel - $12,082
  • T67: Lauren Stephenson - $11,686
  • T67: Charlotte Thomas - $11,686

After a successful Chevron Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to LA for the JM Eagle LA Championship.

