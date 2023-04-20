How much will LPGA’s 2023 Chevron Championship winner get? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The LPGA Tour’s first major of the season is here. The 2023 Chevron Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20. The event, held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, will see the ladies’ tour’s prominent names compete against each other for the top prize.

Headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more, the 2023 Chevron Championship is set to be one of the biggest events of the season.

It has a total prize purse of $5.1 million. According to the LPGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, the winner of the major will win $765,000, the standard 15 percent of the total purse.

Apart from the paycheck, the winner of this tournament will also earn 600 points towards the season-long race to the CME Globe and a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, with berths into other big tournaments.

LPGA Tour 2023 Chevron Championship prize money

The seventh event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, the Chevron Championship, will have a 36-hole cut. The top 65 players and ties after the standard cut will be eligible for prizes. While the champion takes a major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will still bag a paycheck of $479,680.

The golfer finishing third will win $347,974, while the fourth-place finisher will return home with $269,184. The golfer finishing last on the leaderboard on the final day will earn a paycheck of $11,555 for her efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Chevron Championship:

1 - $765,000

2 - $479,680

3 - $347,974

4 - $269,184

5 - $216,665

6 - $177,270

7 - $148,381

8 - $130,000

9 - $116,869

10 - $106,363

11 - $98,480

12 - $91,917

13 - $86,138

14 - $80,886

15 - $76,159

16 - $71,957

17 - $68,282

18 - $65,131

19 - $62,506

20 - $60,401

21 - $58,303

22 - $56,199

23 - $54,101

24 - $52,000

25 - $50,161

26 - $48,325

27 - $46,483

28 - $44,644

29 - $42,808

30 - $41,231

31 - $39,655

32 - $38,078

33 - $36,504

34 - $34,928

35 - $33,616

36 - $32,302

37 - $30,991

38 - $29,676

39 - $28,362

40 - $27,313

41 - $26,264

42 - $25,214

43 - $24,159

44 - $23,110

45 - $22,323

46 - $21,534

47 - $20,747

48 - $19,957

49 - $19,170

50 - $18,383

51 - $17,859

52 - $17,334

53 - $16,807

54 - $16,285

55 - $15,758

56 - $15,230

57 - $14,708

58 - $14,181

59 - $13,659

60 - $13,132

61 - $12,869

62 - $12,604

63 - $12,342

64 - $12,083

65 - $11,817

66 - $11,555

More details on the 2023 Chevron Championship, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated.

