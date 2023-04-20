LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 Day 1 tee times and TV schedule explored

The LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 and will commence at 17:00 p.m. This is the first major tournament of the year in women's sports and 42 out of the top 50 players are set to participate.

Fans can watch most of the event on the Golf Channel and Peacock. However, NBC will also broadcast a few tees in rounds 3 and 4.

LPGA Chevron Championship 2023: Full schedule and broadcast details

Here is the full schedule for the upcoming LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 with the TV broadcaster's name:

April 20 - Round 1

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock

6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock

April 21 - Round 2

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock

April 22 - Round 3

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC and Peacock

April 23 - Round 4

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC and Peacock

LPGA Chevron Championship 2023: Full Field explored

Here are the names of the players set to take the field at the upcoming LPGA event:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Amari Avery (a)

Saki Baba (a)

Pia Babnik

Jess Baker (a)

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Isabella Fierro

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky (a)

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi (a)

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

The LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 is set to take place at a new venue i.e., Texas. This is going to be one of the most exciting women's golfing events of the season.

