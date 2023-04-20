LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 Day 1 tee times and TV schedule explored

The LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20 and will commence at 17:00 p.m. This is the first major tournament of the year in women's sports and 42 out of the top 50 players are set to participate.
Fans can watch most of the event on the Golf Channel and Peacock. However, NBC will also broadcast a few tees in rounds 3 and 4.
LPGA Chevron Championship 2023: Full schedule and broadcast details
Here is the full schedule for the upcoming LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 with the TV broadcaster's name:
April 20 - Round 1
- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock
- 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock
April 21 - Round 2
- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel and Peacock
April 22 - Round 3
- 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock
- 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC and Peacock
April 23 - Round 4
- 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock
- 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC and Peacock
LPGA Chevron Championship 2023: Full Field explored
Here are the names of the players set to take the field at the upcoming LPGA event:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Amari Avery (a)
- Saki Baba (a)
- Pia Babnik
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
The LPGA Chevron Championship 2023 is set to take place at a new venue i.e., Texas. This is going to be one of the most exciting women's golfing events of the season.