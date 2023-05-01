Create

How much did Hannah Green win at LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship? Prize money payouts explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified May 01, 2023 09:05 GMT
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round (Image via Getty)

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship concluded on Sunday with Hannah Green lifting the trophy. The Aussie golfer beat Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in a playoff to clinch her first LPGA victory in four years.

Green beat both Ashok and Lin, who posted a 67 on Sunday to finish 9-under 275 at Wilshire Country Club. With the LA Championship win, the Aussie bagged the $450,000 winner’s share from the $3 million prize purse, one of the biggest purses on the LPGA schedule. This took her career earnings to over $3.9 million. Apart from the paycheck, the LPGA golfer also earned valuable CME points.

#CheersToTheChampion 🍾With her win at the JM Eagle LA Championship, @hannahgreengolf secured her ticket to the 2024/2025 @HiltonGrandVac Tournament of Champions! #HGVLPGA https://t.co/JWWqjlDoEA

While Green took the major share of the purse, Lin and Ashok, won $242,747 each. The two golfers settled for the second-best paycheck on the LA Championship field. Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin bagged $142,497 each for finishing T4, while event favorite Nelly Korda settled for an $89,094 paycheck after finishing T6. Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, and Georgia Hall finished T44. Each of them returned home with a $11,759 paycheck.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LA Championship:

  • WIN: Hannah Green - $450,000
  • T1: Xiyu Lin - $242,747
  • T1: Aditi Ashok - $242,747
  • T4: Ayaka Furue - $142,497
  • T4: Ruoning Yin - $142,497
  • T6: Nelly Korda - $89,094
  • T6: Cheyenne Knight - $89,094
  • T6: Hae Ran Ryu - $89,094
  • T9: Alison Lee - $65,472
  • T9: Jaravee Boonchant - $65,472
  • T11: Nasa Hataoka - $55,842
  • T11: Chella Choi - $55,842
  • T13: Gemma Dryburgh - $46,215
  • T13: Na Rin An - $46,215
  • T13: Stacy Lewis - $46,215
  • T13: Sarah Kemp - $46,215
  • T17: Hye Jin Choi - $35,608
  • T17: Hyo Joo Kim - $35,608
  • T17: Charley Hull - $35,608
  • T17: Madelene Sagstrom - $35,608
  • T17: Perrine Delacour - $35,608
  • T17: Gina Kim - $35,608
  • T17: Yuna Nishimura - $35,608
  • T24: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - $29,424
  • T24: Ally Ewing - $29,424
  • T24: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $29,424
  • T27: Ryann O’Toole - $24,725
  • T27: Lauren Coughlin - $24,725
  • T27: Emma Talley - $24,725
  • T27: Caroline Inglis - $24,725
  • T27: Yu-Sang Hou - $24,725
  • T27: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $24,725
  • T33: Atthaya Thitikul - $17,562
  • T33: Ashleigh Buhai - $17,562
  • T33: Hinako Shibuno - $17,562
  • T33: Amy Yang - $17,562
  • T33: Wichanee Meechai - $17,562
  • T33: In-Kyung Kim - $17,562
  • T33: Lucy Li - $17,562
  • T33: Jennifer Chang - $17,562
  • T33: Yu Liu - $17,562
  • T33: Ines Laklalech - $17,562
  • T33: Min Lee - $17,562
  • T44: Minjee Lee - $11,759
  • T44: Jin Young Ko - $11,759
  • T44: Georgia Hall - $11,759
  • T44: Lizette Salas - $11,759
  • T44: Eun-Hee Ji - $11,759
  • T44: Brittany Lincicome - $11,759
  • T44: Angel Yin - $11,759
  • T44: Linnea Strom - $11,759
  • T44: Azahara Munoz - $11,759
  • T53: Maja Stark - $9,397
  • T53: Stephanie Kyriacou - $9,397
  • T53: Pernilla Lindberg - $9,397
  • T53: Minami Katsu - $9,397
  • T57: Danielle Kang - $8,165
  • T57: Marina Alex - $8,165
  • T57: Pornanong Phatlum - $8,165
  • T57: Lauren Hartlage - $8,165
  • T61: Daniela Darquea - $7,395
  • T61: Hyo Joon Jang - $7,395
  • T61: Linnea Johansson - $7,395
  • 64: Patty Tavatanakit - $7,087
  • 65: Maude-Aimee Leblanc - $6,931
  • T66: Allison Emrey - $6,702
  • T66: Celine Borge - $6,702

After a successful LA Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey for the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Edited by Sabine Algur
