How much did Hannah Green win at LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship concluded on Sunday with Hannah Green lifting the trophy. The Aussie golfer beat Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in a playoff to clinch her first LPGA victory in four years.

Green beat both Ashok and Lin, who posted a 67 on Sunday to finish 9-under 275 at Wilshire Country Club. With the LA Championship win, the Aussie bagged the $450,000 winner’s share from the $3 million prize purse, one of the biggest purses on the LPGA schedule. This took her career earnings to over $3.9 million. Apart from the paycheck, the LPGA golfer also earned valuable CME points.

While Green took the major share of the purse, Lin and Ashok, won $242,747 each. The two golfers settled for the second-best paycheck on the LA Championship field. Ayaka Furue and Ruoning Yin bagged $142,497 each for finishing T4, while event favorite Nelly Korda settled for an $89,094 paycheck after finishing T6. Minjee Lee, Jin Young Ko, and Georgia Hall finished T44. Each of them returned home with a $11,759 paycheck.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LA Championship:

WIN: Hannah Green - $450,000

T1: Xiyu Lin - $242,747

T1: Aditi Ashok - $242,747

T4: Ayaka Furue - $142,497

T4: Ruoning Yin - $142,497

T6: Nelly Korda - $89,094

T6: Cheyenne Knight - $89,094

T6: Hae Ran Ryu - $89,094

T9: Alison Lee - $65,472

T9: Jaravee Boonchant - $65,472

T11: Nasa Hataoka - $55,842

T11: Chella Choi - $55,842

T13: Gemma Dryburgh - $46,215

T13: Na Rin An - $46,215

T13: Stacy Lewis - $46,215

T13: Sarah Kemp - $46,215

T17: Hye Jin Choi - $35,608

T17: Hyo Joo Kim - $35,608

T17: Charley Hull - $35,608

T17: Madelene Sagstrom - $35,608

T17: Perrine Delacour - $35,608

T17: Gina Kim - $35,608

T17: Yuna Nishimura - $35,608

T24: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - $29,424

T24: Ally Ewing - $29,424

T24: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $29,424

T27: Ryann O’Toole - $24,725

T27: Lauren Coughlin - $24,725

T27: Emma Talley - $24,725

T27: Caroline Inglis - $24,725

T27: Yu-Sang Hou - $24,725

T27: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $24,725

T33: Atthaya Thitikul - $17,562

T33: Ashleigh Buhai - $17,562

T33: Hinako Shibuno - $17,562

T33: Amy Yang - $17,562

T33: Wichanee Meechai - $17,562

T33: In-Kyung Kim - $17,562

T33: Lucy Li - $17,562

T33: Jennifer Chang - $17,562

T33: Yu Liu - $17,562

T33: Ines Laklalech - $17,562

T33: Min Lee - $17,562

T44: Minjee Lee - $11,759

T44: Jin Young Ko - $11,759

T44: Georgia Hall - $11,759

T44: Lizette Salas - $11,759

T44: Eun-Hee Ji - $11,759

T44: Brittany Lincicome - $11,759

T44: Angel Yin - $11,759

T44: Linnea Strom - $11,759

T44: Azahara Munoz - $11,759

T53: Maja Stark - $9,397

T53: Stephanie Kyriacou - $9,397

T53: Pernilla Lindberg - $9,397

T53: Minami Katsu - $9,397

T57: Danielle Kang - $8,165

T57: Marina Alex - $8,165

T57: Pornanong Phatlum - $8,165

T57: Lauren Hartlage - $8,165

T61: Daniela Darquea - $7,395

T61: Hyo Joon Jang - $7,395

T61: Linnea Johansson - $7,395

64: Patty Tavatanakit - $7,087

65: Maude-Aimee Leblanc - $6,931

T66: Allison Emrey - $6,702

T66: Celine Borge - $6,702

After a successful LA Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey for the Cognizant Founders Cup.

