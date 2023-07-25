"How much of an idiot you are" - Emiliano Grillo's gives classy response to fan's provocative remark comparing him to 'The Belgrano'

Emiliano Grillo had a terrific outing at the recently concluded Open Championship. He finished in T6 on the leaderboard, which happens to be his best finish in the major events.

However, social media is a terrible place. Despite great performances, some fans troll the players because of their own expectations. Recently, on Twitter, a fan made provocative comments about the golfer.

To which Emiliano Grillo replied in a very classy quote retweet that read:

"Seeing how much of an idiot you are I would love to ask your mother how many times she dropped you on purpose. CON ARGENTINA NO TE METAS PELOTUDO"

Emiliano Grillo @GrilloEmiliano



CON ARGENTINA NO TE METAS PELOTUDO Seeing how much of an idiot you are I would love to ask your mother how many times she dropped you on purpose.CON ARGENTINA NO TE METAS PELOTUDO twitter.com/stockportjr/st…

The fan, who received a classy reply, wrote that he expected Emiliano Grillo to finish even below the Top-12, despite the latter leading the table earlier on day 1. He compared the golfer with the famous Argentine ship 'The Belgrano'.

He wrote:

"Very well played @GrilloEmiliano & a well deserved 6th place with Rory McIlroy. Backed you for top 12 finish but thought you'd go down like The Belgrano after joint leading at Day 1. #BritishOpen"

John Campbell @stockportjr Very well played @GrilloEmiliano & a well deserved 6th place with Rory McIlroy. Backed you for top 12 finish but thought you'd go down like The Belgrano after joint leading at Day 1. #BritishOpen

The Belgrano was an Argentine Warship that served as a Navy light between 1951 and 1982. Earlier, it was known as the USS Phoenix and was first commissioned in 1938 by the United States. However, on April 9, 1951, Argentina acquired the ship.

In 1982, during the Falklands War, the ship was sunk by the British army following an invasion of the Falklands Islands.

How did Emiliano Grillo perform at the Open Championship 2023?

Emiliano Grillo at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion had his best-ever major performance at the recently concluded Open Championship 2023.

He started his campaign at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a 5-under-par 66. He reached that score with the help of seven birdies and two bogeys. This helped him to tie for first place on the leaderboard with Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht after day 1.

Emiliano Grillo had a disappointing second round. He carded a score of 3 over 74, which included just two birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey that slipped him to T7 on the leaderboard.

In the following third round, he bettered his stats a bit to score 1 under 70 with the help of four birdies and multiple pars. He also carded three bogeys to reach the T11 position after day 3.

The Argentine golfer bounced back in the final round. He shot a round of 3 under 68 with the help of four birdies, multiple pars, and a bogey. He finished his Open Championship campaign in the T6 position, with Rory McIlroy on the leaderboard.

Emiliano Grillo earned $551,250 for standing in the sixth position. He also received 19 points to jump to 36th from 41st in the Official World Golf Rankings.