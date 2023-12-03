How much did Joaquin Niemann earn after winning the ISPS Handa Australian Open? Prize money payout explored

Joaquin Niemann made a 7-foot eagle putt in a playoff against Rikuya Hoshino to win the ISPS Handa Australian Open on 3rd December. The Chilean professional golfer bagged a whopping €187,030 with this grand win.

Niemann initially carded a 5-under 66 to tie the match with Rikuya Hoshino. The pair then competed in a playoff round where they both made birdies on the first two holes.

However, Joaquin Niemann made an eagle on the next hole to clinch the ISPS Handa Australian Open, marking his first win on the DP World Tour.

How much did Joaquin Niemann and other players earn at the ISPS Handa Australian Open?

While Joaquin Niemann bagged the lion's share from the ISPS Handa Australian Open prize pool, other golfers walked away with sizable rewards as well. The runner-up of the tournament, Rikuya Hoshino received €121,019.74. Third-placed Min Woo Lee earned €69,311.31.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the ISPS Handa Australian Open:

Winner: Joaquin Niemann - €187,030.51

2nd: Rikuya Hoshino- €121,019.74

3rd: Min Woo Lee - €69,311.31

T4: Laurie Canter - €46,720.96

T4: Grant Forrest - €46,720.96

T4:Adam Scott - €46,720.96

7th: Lucas Herbert - €33,005.38

T8: Sam Brazel - €20,504.60

T8: Alex Fitzpatrick - €20,504.60

T8: Ryo Hisatsune - €20,504.60

T8: Yuto Katsuragawa - €20,504.60

T8: Alexander Levy - €20,504.60

T8: Adrian Meronk - €20,504.60

T8: Jason Scrivener - €20,504.60

T8: Julian Suri- €20,504.60

16th: Patrick Rodgers- €15,512.53

T17: Philipp Katich - €13,972.28

T17: Cam Smith - €13,972.28

T17: Connor Syme - €13,972.28

T17: Jhonattan Vegas - €13,972.28

T21: Angel Ayora - €12,101.97

T21: Aaron Baddeley- €12,101.97

T21: Jeffrey Guan - €12,101.97

T21: Richard Mansell- €12,101.97

T21: Jake Mcleod - €12,101.97

T21: Jasper Stubbs (AM)

T27: Adam Bland - €10,286.68

T27: Michael Block - €10,286.68

T27: Nicolo Galletti - €10,286.68

T27: Marc Leishman- €10,286.68

T27: Kade Mcbride - €10,286.68

T27: Elvis Smylie - €10,286.68

T33: Darcy Brereton - €7,933.52

T33: John Catlin - €7,933.52

T33: Hayden Hopewell - €7,933.52

T33: David Horsey - €7,933.52

T33: Matt Jones - €7,933.52

T33: Joel Moscatel - €7,933.52

T33: Conor Purcell - €7,933.52

T33: Matias Sanchez - €7,933.52

T33: Lars Van Meijel - €7,933.52

T42: Jak Carter - €6,161.01

T42: Cam Davis - €6,161.01

T42: Oliver Farr - €6,161.01

T42: Frank Kennedy - €6,161.01

T42: Søren Kjeldsen - €6,161.01

T42: Mark Power - €6,161.01

T48: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia - €5,170.84

T48: Samuel Jones - €5,170.84

T48: Connor Mckinney - €5,170.84

T51: Steven Brown - €4,117.81

T51: Andrew Dodt - €4,117.81

T51: Calum Hill - €4,117.81

T51: Tom Mckibbin - €4,117.81

T51: Kyle Michel - €4,117.81

T51: Travis Smyth - €4,117.81

T51: Shae Wools Cobb - €4,117.81

T58: Kit Bittle- €3,465.57

T58: Lawry Flynn - €3,465.57

60th: Sean Crocker - €3,300.54

T61: Rhein Gibson - €3,135.51

T61: Simon Hawkes - €3,135.51

T63: Pierre Pineau - €2,915.48

T63: Scott Strange - €2,915.48

65th: Jediah Morgan - €2,750.45

66th: Thomas Power Horan - €2,640.43

67th: Rafa Cabrera Bello - €2,530.41