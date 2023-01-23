How much did Jon Rahm win at The American Express? Prize money payouts explored

Jon Rahm is on a roll as the golfer won the 2023 American Express on Sunday (January 22). The golfer came from behind to beat leader Davis Thompson in the final round at La Quinta, California to take the win. It was the Spaniard’s second consecutive victory on the PGA Tour.

The win saw Rahm get catapulted to the No. 1 ranking in the season-long FedExCup standings, thanks to the 500 points he scored. However, it wasn’t the only thing he won.

Jon Rahm wins $1.44 million at The American Express

Jon Rahm bagged a whopping $1.44 million along with the trophy for the win. The 28-year-old golfer clinched the top prize from the $8 million prize purse by beating some of the top names in the world.

It is noteworthy that Rahm’s big paycheck comes only weeks after he bagged $2.7 million after winning the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson earned $872,000 for finishing runner-up. This is the golfer’s biggest win yet. Notably, Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk won $472,000 each for finishing T3. Taylor Montgomery bagged $328,000 to finish fifth.

Interestingly, Paul Haley II won $16,560 for finishing 69th on the field.

Here are The American Express prize money payouts:

1 - Jon Rahm: $1,440,000

2 - Davis Thompson: $872,000

T3 - Xander Schauffele: $472,000

T3 - Chris Kirk: $472,000

5 - Taylor Montgomery: $328,000

T6 - Erik van Rooyen: $252,400

T6 - Matti Schmid: $252,400

T6 - Robby Shelton: $252,400

T6 - Tom Kim: $252,400

T6 - J.T. Poston: $252,400

T11 - Garrick Higgo: $171,600

T11 - Scottie Scheffler: $171,600

T11 - Patton Kizzire: $171,600

T11 - Sam Burns: $171,600

T11 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $171,600

T16 - Danny Lee: $134,000

T16 - Tony Finau: $134,000

T18 - Adam Hadwin: $110,000

T18 - Jason Day: $110,000

T18 - Sungjae Im: $110,000

T18 - Harry Higgs: $110,000

T22 - Harrison Endycott: $80,400

T22 - Si Woo Kim: $80,400

T22 - Keith Mitchell: $80,400

T22 - Alex Smalley: $80,400

T26 - Cameron Young: $58,400

T26 - Thomas Detry: $58,400

T26 - Justin Rose: $58,400

T26 - Matthias Schwab: $58,400

T26 - Patrick Cantlay: $58,400

T26 - Tano Goya: $58,400

T32 - Ben Griffin: $46,700

T32 - Tom Hoge: $46,700

T32 - Brendan Steele: $46,700

T32 - Dylan Wu: $46,700

T36 - Austin Cook: $38,080

T36 - Andrew Putnam: $38,080

T36 - Eric Cole: $38,080

T36 - Stephan Jaeger: $38,080

T36 - Will Zalatoris: $38,080

T41 - Byeong Hun An: $26,924

T41 - Trevor Werbylo: $26,924

T41 - Tyler Duncan: $26,924

T41 - Scott Piercy: $26,924

T41 - Zach Johnson: $26,924

T41 - Sebastián Muñoz: $26,924

T41 - Stewart Cink: $26,924

T41 - Justin Lower: $26,924

T41 - Harry Hall: $26,924

T50 - Denny McCarthy: $19,880

T50 - Aaron Baddeley: $19,880

T50 - Beau Hossler: $19,880

T50 - Wyndham Clark: $19,880

T54 - Kevin Tway: $18,400

T54 - Sahith Theegala: $18,400

T54 - Dean Burmester: $18,400

T54 - Rickie Fowler: $18,400

T54 - Justin Suh: $18,400

T54 - Russell Knox: $18,400

T54 - Joseph Bramlett: $18,400

T54 - Vincent Norrman: $18,400

T62 - Martin Laird: $17,520

T62 - Zecheng Dou: $17,520

T62 - Anders Albertson: $17,520

T65 - Ryan Armour: $17,120

T65 - Davis Riley: $17,120

67 - Sam Stevens: $16,880

68 - Andrew Landry: $16,720

69 - Paul Haley II: $16,560

Poll : 0 votes