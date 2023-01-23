How much did Jon Rahm win at The American Express? Prize money payouts explored

Jon Rahm is on a roll as the golfer won the 2023 American Express on Sunday (January 22). The golfer came from behind to beat leader Davis Thompson in the final round at La Quinta, California to take the win. It was the Spaniard’s second consecutive victory on the PGA Tour.
The win saw Rahm get catapulted to the No. 1 ranking in the season-long FedExCup standings, thanks to the 500 points he scored. However, it wasn’t the only thing he won.
Jon Rahm wins $1.44 million at The American Express
Jon Rahm bagged a whopping $1.44 million along with the trophy for the win. The 28-year-old golfer clinched the top prize from the $8 million prize purse by beating some of the top names in the world.
It is noteworthy that Rahm’s big paycheck comes only weeks after he bagged $2.7 million after winning the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson earned $872,000 for finishing runner-up. This is the golfer’s biggest win yet. Notably, Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk won $472,000 each for finishing T3. Taylor Montgomery bagged $328,000 to finish fifth.
Interestingly, Paul Haley II won $16,560 for finishing 69th on the field.
Here are The American Express prize money payouts:
- 1 - Jon Rahm: $1,440,000
- 2 - Davis Thompson: $872,000
- T3 - Xander Schauffele: $472,000
- T3 - Chris Kirk: $472,000
- 5 - Taylor Montgomery: $328,000
- T6 - Erik van Rooyen: $252,400
- T6 - Matti Schmid: $252,400
- T6 - Robby Shelton: $252,400
- T6 - Tom Kim: $252,400
- T6 - J.T. Poston: $252,400
- T11 - Garrick Higgo: $171,600
- T11 - Scottie Scheffler: $171,600
- T11 - Patton Kizzire: $171,600
- T11 - Sam Burns: $171,600
- T11 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $171,600
- T16 - Danny Lee: $134,000
- T16 - Tony Finau: $134,000
- T18 - Adam Hadwin: $110,000
- T18 - Jason Day: $110,000
- T18 - Sungjae Im: $110,000
- T18 - Harry Higgs: $110,000
- T22 - Harrison Endycott: $80,400
- T22 - Si Woo Kim: $80,400
- T22 - Keith Mitchell: $80,400
- T22 - Alex Smalley: $80,400
- T26 - Cameron Young: $58,400
- T26 - Thomas Detry: $58,400
- T26 - Justin Rose: $58,400
- T26 - Matthias Schwab: $58,400
- T26 - Patrick Cantlay: $58,400
- T26 - Tano Goya: $58,400
- T32 - Ben Griffin: $46,700
- T32 - Tom Hoge: $46,700
- T32 - Brendan Steele: $46,700
- T32 - Dylan Wu: $46,700
- T36 - Austin Cook: $38,080
- T36 - Andrew Putnam: $38,080
- T36 - Eric Cole: $38,080
- T36 - Stephan Jaeger: $38,080
- T36 - Will Zalatoris: $38,080
- T41 - Byeong Hun An: $26,924
- T41 - Trevor Werbylo: $26,924
- T41 - Tyler Duncan: $26,924
- T41 - Scott Piercy: $26,924
- T41 - Zach Johnson: $26,924
- T41 - Sebastián Muñoz: $26,924
- T41 - Stewart Cink: $26,924
- T41 - Justin Lower: $26,924
- T41 - Harry Hall: $26,924
- T50 - Denny McCarthy: $19,880
- T50 - Aaron Baddeley: $19,880
- T50 - Beau Hossler: $19,880
- T50 - Wyndham Clark: $19,880
- T54 - Kevin Tway: $18,400
- T54 - Sahith Theegala: $18,400
- T54 - Dean Burmester: $18,400
- T54 - Rickie Fowler: $18,400
- T54 - Justin Suh: $18,400
- T54 - Russell Knox: $18,400
- T54 - Joseph Bramlett: $18,400
- T54 - Vincent Norrman: $18,400
- T62 - Martin Laird: $17,520
- T62 - Zecheng Dou: $17,520
- T62 - Anders Albertson: $17,520
- T65 - Ryan Armour: $17,120
- T65 - Davis Riley: $17,120
- 67 - Sam Stevens: $16,880
- 68 - Andrew Landry: $16,720
- 69 - Paul Haley II: $16,560