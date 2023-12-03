How much did LIV Golf pay Joaquin Niemann? Full contract details explored

Joaquin Niemann, who is in the spotlight after winning the ISPS Handa Australian Open on 3rd December, was signed by the LIV Golf league for a considerable sum of money. According to reports, the Chilean professional golfer earned roughly $100 million after switching from the PGA Tour.

Niemann spent a considerable amount of time on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf, winning two Tour-level tournaments. He joined the Saudi-backed league in the middle of 2022.

Australian star Cameron Smith was also compensated with a contract worth about $100 million to join the LIV Golf League. According to certain sources, other accomplished players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson were also signed in a similar price bracket.

Joaquin Niemann was considered as one of the most talented players of his age when he joined LIV Golf. He was the highest-ranked player under the age of 25, standing in the 15th position on the OWGR. Additionally, he also held the top spot among amateur players for nearly a year before turning professional in 2018.

Joaquin Niemann’s journey with LIV Golf

In 2022, Joaquin Niemann participated in four competitions in LIV Golf. He began his journey at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, finishing as the tournament’s runner-up (tied with Anirban Lahiri). He next competed at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, where he placed T4.

Niemann went on to finish T3 at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah and T20 at the Invitational Bangkok. His prize money from all of these events totaled an astounding $4,524,286. Additionally, he also earned the seventh spot in the individual standings in 2022.

The 25-year-old golfer fared rather well in the 2023 season of LIV Golf. Niemann finished in the top 25 spots ten times, including six top 10 finishes in the 14 events he participated in.

Niemann's best finishes were at the LIV Golf Invitational Miami where he placed T3 and at the Invitational Bedminster where he stood in the T7 position.

In the 2023 season, the Torque GC Captain earned $4,642,666 in total while his team earned a whopping $18,500,000. Additionally, Niemann stood in the 21st place in the LIV individual standings.

It is important to note that Joaquin Niemann is yet to win a LIV individual tournament. However, he just secured his maiden DP World Tour victory at the ISPS Handa Australian Open.