How much did LPGA golfers win at the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown? Prize money payouts explored

Eight teams and 32 players competed at the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown championship for the prize money of $500,000. Four golfers teamed up to represent their country in the tournament held from May 4 to May 7.

Team Thailand consisting of Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit, Moriya Jutanugarn, and Ariya Jutanugarn competed against the Australian team of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Stephanie Kyriacou, and Sarah Kemp in the final to win the trophy and $500,000 in prize money from the total purse of $2 million.

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Championship, which was started in 2014, is a biennial tournament. The fourth stage was held in a match-play format where the team from eight different countries competed against each other to win the trophy.

Team USA, Australia, Sweden, and Thailand landed in the semifinals. Australia battled against Sweden, while Thailand played against the USA in the semis. Thailand and Australia won their respective matches and entered the finals. Meanwhile, the USA and Sweden competed in a consolation final.

In the finals, Team Thailand emerged victorious in all three matches they played against Australia and won the trophy. Atthya Thitikul took over Stephanie Kyriacou to win by a score of 4&2. In the second match of the day, Tavatanakit defeated Green by 4&3, and in the team match Jutanugarn duo secured the third win for their team after defeating Minjin Lee and Sarah Kemp by 4&3.

2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown Prize money payouts explored

On Sunday, Team Thailand received the largest check after winning the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown competition, followed by Team Australia, who received $303,600.

The winning team's players won $125,000 each, while the runners-up received $75,000 each. The United States of America achieved third place and received a check for $280,000, which was $64,400 for each player.

Sweden won $240,000 for placing fourth, while Korea and China tied for fifth place and each received $177,500. England finished second last and received a payment of $155,000, while Japan received a check for $130,800.

Here's the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown prize money explored:

1: Thailand - $500,000

Atthaya Thitikul: $125,000

Patty Tavatanakit : $125,000

Moriya Jutanugarn: $125,000

Ariya Jutanugarn: $125,000

2: Australia - $303,600

Minjee Lee: $75,900

Hannah Green: $75,900

Stephanie Kyriacou: $75,900

Sarah Kemp: $75,900

3. United States - $280,000

Nelly Korda: $64,400

Lexi Thompson: $64,400

Lilia Vu: $64,400

Danielle Kang: $64,400

4. Sweden - $240,000

Maja Stark: $55,200

Madelene Sagstrom: $55,200

Anna Nordqvist: $55,200

Caroline Hedwall: $55,200

T-5: Korea - $177,500

Jin Young Ko: $40,825

Hyo-Joo Kim: $40,825

In Gee Chun: $40,825

Hye Jin Choi: $40,825

T-5. China - $177,500

Xiyu Lin: $40,825

Ruoning Yin: $40,825

Yu Liu: $40,825

Ruixin Liu: $40,825

7. England - $155,000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $35,650

Bronte Law: $35,650

Alice Hewson: $35,650

Liz Young: $35,650

8. Japan - $130,800

Nasa Hataoka: $32,200

Ayaka Furue: $32,200

Yuka Saso: $32,200

Hinako Shibuno: $32,200

It is worth noting that the next Hanhwa LIFEPLUS International Crown will be held in 2025. However, the location and date are yet to be determined. The most recent event was conducted in 2018 when South Korea won the tournament.

