Who won 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Thailand dominated the star-studded field of the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown. The fourth staging of the Crown championship saw Team Thailand emerging as the winner, leaving behind eight teams to win with a score of 11-1-0.

The team took home the winner's share of $500,000 from the unofficial purse of $2 million. Each player received $125,000 in prize money.

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown saw 32 golfers divided into teams of eight with four each representing the United States of America, Sweden, England, Australia, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Sweden, Australia, USA, and Thailand played in the semifinals for the trophy. Sweden competed against Australia, while Thailand played against the USA in the semi-finals, where Australia and Thailand dominated the field and headed for the finals, and the USA and Sweden competed for third place.

In the final, Team Thailand won all three matches against Australia and took home the trophy and prize money. Atthaya Thitikul started the tournament with a birdie on the first hole and took the lead on Sunday.

She was in the lead until Australian golfer Stephanie Kyriacou sank a birdie on the fourth hole to tie up with Thitikul. They both made a par-5 on the next hole to maintain the score. But on the sixth hole, Kyriacou took the lead after carding a birdie.

She maintained a 1-up lead till the seventh hole before Thitikul sank a birdie and matched the score. The Thai golfer made three consecutive birdies on the last holes and won the tournament, giving her team a perfect start and lead in the game.

Patty Tavatanakit defeated Hannah Green by 4&3 to maintain the lead in the match. Moriya Jutanugran and Ariya Jutanugran played together to register a victory with a score of 4&3 against Sarah Kemp and Minjee Lee.

2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown final leaderboard

Thailand won the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown following the final round. Australia has taken the second spot. They took home $303,600 in prize money.

After defeating Sweden in the consolation final, Team USA finished third. Team Korea finished fifth, tied with China, and was followed by England, which ended seventh.

Japan finished in eighth place and received $155,000 in prize money.

Here is a complete list of all the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown winners, including team members and prize money:

1 Thailand

Prize money: $500,000

Atthaya Thitikul

Patty Tavatanakit

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

2 Australia

Prize money: $303,600

Minjee Lee

Hannah Green

Stephanie Kyriacou

Sarah Kemp

3 United States

Prize money: $280,000

Nelly Korda

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Danielle Kang

4 Sweden

Prize money: $240,000

Maja Stark

Madelene Sagstrom

Anna Nordqvist

Caroline Hedwall

T-5 Korea

Prize money: $177,500

Jin Young Ko

Hyo-Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

Hye Jin Choi

T-5 China

Prize money: $177,500

Xiyu Lin

Ruoning Yin

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

7 England

Prize money: $155,000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Bronte Law

Alice Hewson

Liz Young

8 Japan

Prize money: $155,000

Nasa Hataoka

Ayaka Furue

Yuka Saso

Hinako Shibuno

Poll : 0 votes