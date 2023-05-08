Who won 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Thailand dominated the star-studded field of the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown. The fourth staging of the Crown championship saw Team Thailand emerging as the winner, leaving behind eight teams to win with a score of 11-1-0.
The team took home the winner's share of $500,000 from the unofficial purse of $2 million. Each player received $125,000 in prize money.
The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown saw 32 golfers divided into teams of eight with four each representing the United States of America, Sweden, England, Australia, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea.
Sweden, Australia, USA, and Thailand played in the semifinals for the trophy. Sweden competed against Australia, while Thailand played against the USA in the semi-finals, where Australia and Thailand dominated the field and headed for the finals, and the USA and Sweden competed for third place.
In the final, Team Thailand won all three matches against Australia and took home the trophy and prize money. Atthaya Thitikul started the tournament with a birdie on the first hole and took the lead on Sunday.
She was in the lead until Australian golfer Stephanie Kyriacou sank a birdie on the fourth hole to tie up with Thitikul. They both made a par-5 on the next hole to maintain the score. But on the sixth hole, Kyriacou took the lead after carding a birdie.
She maintained a 1-up lead till the seventh hole before Thitikul sank a birdie and matched the score. The Thai golfer made three consecutive birdies on the last holes and won the tournament, giving her team a perfect start and lead in the game.
Patty Tavatanakit defeated Hannah Green by 4&3 to maintain the lead in the match. Moriya Jutanugran and Ariya Jutanugran played together to register a victory with a score of 4&3 against Sarah Kemp and Minjee Lee.
2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown final leaderboard
Thailand won the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown following the final round. Australia has taken the second spot. They took home $303,600 in prize money.
After defeating Sweden in the consolation final, Team USA finished third. Team Korea finished fifth, tied with China, and was followed by England, which ended seventh.
Japan finished in eighth place and received $155,000 in prize money.
Here is a complete list of all the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown winners, including team members and prize money:
1 Thailand
Prize money: $500,000
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
2 Australia
Prize money: $303,600
- Minjee Lee
- Hannah Green
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Sarah Kemp
3 United States
Prize money: $280,000
- Nelly Korda
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Danielle Kang
4 Sweden
Prize money: $240,000
- Maja Stark
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Anna Nordqvist
- Caroline Hedwall
T-5 Korea
Prize money: $177,500
- Jin Young Ko
- Hyo-Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- Hye Jin Choi
T-5 China
Prize money: $177,500
- Xiyu Lin
- Ruoning Yin
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
7 England
Prize money: $155,000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Bronte Law
- Alice Hewson
- Liz Young
8 Japan
Prize money: $155,000
- Nasa Hataoka
- Ayaka Furue
- Yuka Saso
- Hinako Shibuno