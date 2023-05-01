"It's been a long few years" - Australia's Hannah Green reacts to winning third LGPA title at JM Eagle LA Championship

Hannah Green, the Australian golfer, won the JM Eagle LA Championship in a dramatic three-way playoff. This victory marked her third LPGA title, a well-deserved achievement after a long and challenging few years.

Green's victory was especially emotional as it was her first LPGA win in over two years. Since winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2019, she has faced several challenges, including adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with injuries. However, she remained determined to succeed and worked hard to improve her game both on and off the course.

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round

Hannah Green's win

The JM Eagle LA Championship was held at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles. The final round saw a tense three-way playoff between Green, South Korea's Lee Jeong-Eun, and America's Austin Ernst. All three players finished on 10-under par at the end of regulation play.

"It’s been a long few years,” said Green, who parred the first 14 holes on Sunday.

The playoffs began on the 18th hole, where all three players made par. On the second playoff hole, the par-3 10th, Hannah Green hit a beautiful tee shot to within six feet of the hole, while Ernst and Lee missed the green. Hannah Green calmly sank the putt to clinch the victory.

"I said to my team and my caddie, I feel like once I get over the hurdle of having my third win that that will just open doors because I was really nervous today.”

Hannah Green's victory was especially emotional as it was her first LPGA win in over two years. Her previous victory came at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2019. Since then, she has been working hard to improve her game and get back to the winner's circle.

The road to victory

Green's journey to victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship was not an easy one. She had to overcome a number of challenges, both on and off the course.

“Golf can be really frustrating,” said Green, “and sometimes showing emotion is a good thing, but just making sure that it doesn’t get too deep and affect your next shot.”

One of the biggest challenges she faced was adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic disrupted the LPGA schedule, and Hannah Green found it difficult to get into a rhythm with her game. She also struggled with the mental toll that the pandemic was taking on her and her fellow players.

Another challenge was a series of injuries that Hannah Green suffered over the past few years. In 2020, she had to withdraw from several tournaments due to a back injury. She also had to deal with a wrist injury that forced her to miss the US Women's Open.

Despite these setbacks, Hannah Green remains determined to succeed. She worked tirelessly on her game, both on the course and in the gym. She also focused on improving her mental game, working with a sports psychologist to build her confidence and resilience.

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Final Round

Looking ahead

Hannah Green's victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship is a significant milestone in her career. It demonstrates her resilience and determination and shows that all her hard work is paying off.

But Green is not resting on her laurels. She knows that there is still a long way to go if she wants to achieve her ultimate goal: winning a major championship.

In a post-tournament interview, Green said,

“I hadn’t been in that position for quite some time to be especially in a playoff to win a tournament. So when I holed that 4-footer, I felt like I was literally shaking like crazy and you could see it visually. But I don’t really know. Maybe I’ll have a look at the footage.”

Green's determination and focus bode well for her future success. With three LPGA titles under her belt, she is poised to take on a serious challenge for a major championship in the near future.

End note

Hannah Green's victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship is a testament to her resilience, determination, and skill as a golfer. After a challenging few years, she has once again found success on the LPGA tour. Her win is an inspiration to golfers everywhere, showing that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for this talented athlete.

Poll : 0 votes