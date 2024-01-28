How much did Matthieu Pavon win at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Event’s prize money payouts explored

Matthieu Pavon won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour in 117 years. Pavon also took home the lion's share of the event's $9 million purse.
Pavon earned $1,620,000 for his victory at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. In addition, he received 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and his exemption to the PGA Tour through the 2026 season.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts explored
Below is the final payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:
- 1 Matthieu Pavon $1,620,000
- 2 Nicolai Hojgaard $981,000
- T3 Nate Lashley $477,000
- T3 Jake Knapp $477,000
- T3 Stephan Jaeger $477,000
- T6 Kevin Yu $303,750
- T6 Beau Hossler $303,750
- T6 Tony Finau $303,750
- T9 Patrick Rodgers $236,250
- T9 Ludvig Aberg $236,250
- T9 Xander Schauffele $236,250
- T9 Taylor Pendrith $236,250
- T13 Doug Ghim $156,536
- T13 Hideki Matsuyama $156,536
- T13 Tom Whitney $156,536
- T13 Max Homa $156,536
- T13 Akshay Bhatia $156,536
- T13 Will Zalatoris $156,536
- T13 Taylor Montgomery $156,536
- T20 Mark Hubbard $102,330
- T20 Rafael Campos $102,330
- T20 Ryan Brehm $102,330
- T20 Emiliano Grillo $102,330
- T20 Thomas Detry $102,330
- T25 Shane Lowry $66,263
- T25 Adam Schenk $66,263
- T25 Scott Stallings $66,263
- T25 Chesson Hadley $66,263
- T25 Joseph Bramlett $66,263
- T25 Robby Shelton $66,263
- T25 Parker Coody $66,263
- T25 Trace Crowe $66,263
- T33 Ryo Hisatsune $50,175
- T33 Hayden Springer $50,175
- T33 Aaron Rai $50,175
- T33 Joe Highsmith $50,175
- T37 Aaron Baddeley $40,050
- T37 Ben Martin $40,050
- T37 Michael Kim $40,050
- T37 Austin Eckroat $40,050
- T37 Nick Hardy $40,050
- T37 Maverick McNealy $40,050
- T43 Erik Barnes $28,530
- T43 Justin Lower $28,530
- T43 Keegan Bradley $28,530
- T43 Min Woo Lee $28,530
- T43 Sam Stevens $28,530
- T43 Alejandro Tosti $28,530
- T43 Sami Välimäki $28,530
- T50 Kevin Dougherty $21,990
- T50 Dylan Wu $21,990
- T50 Bronson Burgoon $21,990
- T50 Chris Gotterup $21,990
- T50 S.H. Kim $21,990
- T50 Luke List $21,990
- T56 Ben Silverman $20,340
- T56 Tom Hoge $20,340
- T56 Tyson Alexander $20,340
- T56 Charley Hoffman $20,340
- T56 Justin Rose $20,340
- T56 Patrick Cantlay $20,340
- T56 Carson Young $20,340
- T56 Vincent Norrman $20,340
- T64 Taiga Semikawa $19,080
- T64 Ben Taylor $19,080
- T64 Sahith Theegala $19,080
- T64 Harris English $19,080
- T64 Mackenzie Hughes $19,080
- T64 Lanto Griffin $19,080
- T70 Alexander Björk $18,270
- T70 Jacob Bridgeman $18,270
- T70 Taylor Moore $18,270
- T73 Francesco Molinari $17,820
- T73 Zac Blair $17,820
- 75 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $17,550
- 76 Chandler Phillips $17,370
- 77 Justin Suh $17,190
- T78 Brandt Snedeker $16,920
- T78 Chad Ramey $16,920
Matthieu Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open
Matthieu Pavon won the Farmers Insurance Open with a score of 13 under, one stroke ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard. The Frenchman's performance included 21 birdies and eight bogeys.
Pavon cemented his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open with a second round of 7 under, with eight birdies and only one bogey. He had a spectacular back nine that day, with five birdies, three of them in a row.
Pavon has been a professional since 2013, but it was only three months ago that he had his first victory in a high-level tournament (2023 Open de España, DP World Tour). The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open was only his third start in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.