How much did Matthieu Pavon win at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open? Event’s prize money payouts explored

Matthieu Pavon won the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and became the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour in 117 years. Pavon also took home the lion's share of the event's $9 million purse.

Pavon earned $1,620,000 for his victory at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. In addition, he received 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and his exemption to the PGA Tour through the 2026 season.

Expand Tweet

2024 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts explored

Below is the final payout for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

1 Matthieu Pavon $1,620,000

2 Nicolai Hojgaard $981,000

T3 Nate Lashley $477,000

T3 Jake Knapp $477,000

T3 Stephan Jaeger $477,000

T6 Kevin Yu $303,750

T6 Beau Hossler $303,750

T6 Tony Finau $303,750

T9 Patrick Rodgers $236,250

T9 Ludvig Aberg $236,250

T9 Xander Schauffele $236,250

T9 Taylor Pendrith $236,250

T13 Doug Ghim $156,536

T13 Hideki Matsuyama $156,536

T13 Tom Whitney $156,536

T13 Max Homa $156,536

T13 Akshay Bhatia $156,536

T13 Will Zalatoris $156,536

T13 Taylor Montgomery $156,536

T20 Mark Hubbard $102,330

T20 Rafael Campos $102,330

T20 Ryan Brehm $102,330

T20 Emiliano Grillo $102,330

T20 Thomas Detry $102,330

T25 Shane Lowry $66,263

T25 Adam Schenk $66,263

T25 Scott Stallings $66,263

T25 Chesson Hadley $66,263

T25 Joseph Bramlett $66,263

T25 Robby Shelton $66,263

T25 Parker Coody $66,263

T25 Trace Crowe $66,263

T33 Ryo Hisatsune $50,175

T33 Hayden Springer $50,175

T33 Aaron Rai $50,175

T33 Joe Highsmith $50,175

T37 Aaron Baddeley $40,050

T37 Ben Martin $40,050

T37 Michael Kim $40,050

T37 Austin Eckroat $40,050

T37 Nick Hardy $40,050

T37 Maverick McNealy $40,050

T43 Erik Barnes $28,530

T43 Justin Lower $28,530

T43 Keegan Bradley $28,530

T43 Min Woo Lee $28,530

T43 Sam Stevens $28,530

T43 Alejandro Tosti $28,530

T43 Sami Välimäki $28,530

T50 Kevin Dougherty $21,990

T50 Dylan Wu $21,990

T50 Bronson Burgoon $21,990

T50 Chris Gotterup $21,990

T50 S.H. Kim $21,990

T50 Luke List $21,990

T56 Ben Silverman $20,340

T56 Tom Hoge $20,340

T56 Tyson Alexander $20,340

T56 Charley Hoffman $20,340

T56 Justin Rose $20,340

T56 Patrick Cantlay $20,340

T56 Carson Young $20,340

T56 Vincent Norrman $20,340

T64 Taiga Semikawa $19,080

T64 Ben Taylor $19,080

T64 Sahith Theegala $19,080

T64 Harris English $19,080

T64 Mackenzie Hughes $19,080

T64 Lanto Griffin $19,080

T70 Alexander Björk $18,270

T70 Jacob Bridgeman $18,270

T70 Taylor Moore $18,270

T73 Francesco Molinari $17,820

T73 Zac Blair $17,820

75 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $17,550

76 Chandler Phillips $17,370

77 Justin Suh $17,190

T78 Brandt Snedeker $16,920

T78 Chad Ramey $16,920

Matthieu Pavon at the Farmers Insurance Open

Matthieu Pavon won the Farmers Insurance Open with a score of 13 under, one stroke ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard. The Frenchman's performance included 21 birdies and eight bogeys.

Pavon cemented his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open with a second round of 7 under, with eight birdies and only one bogey. He had a spectacular back nine that day, with five birdies, three of them in a row.

Pavon has been a professional since 2013, but it was only three months ago that he had his first victory in a high-level tournament (2023 Open de España, DP World Tour). The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open was only his third start in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.