How much did Minjee Lee and others win from the $2,300,000 prize money purse at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship?

The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship ended on Sunday, October 21 with Minjee Lee winning it. Lee continued to compete in the tournament after the fourth round, going against Alison Lee in a playoff round.

This eventually led the Australian golfer to gain a victory over Alison Lee, capturing her 10th career LPGA title. Lee and Ashleigh Buhai were tied after 54 holes. She then shot a final-round four-under 68, while Buhai struggled with a 74.

However, Alison Lee went a step further with a 67. This then called for a playoff round between the two golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship. There, Alison Lee missed a 12-foot birdie attempt on the first extra hole, whereas Minjee Lee made one from six feet for a victory.

Minjee's victory won her the first-place prize money award of a whopping $330,000 from a total prize pool of $2.3 million. Moreover, her 2023 earnings reached $1.5 million, and her lifetime earnings reached $13.5 million.

In terms of total career earnings, she currently ranks 11th.

A peek into other golfers’ prize money payout at the BMW Ladies Championship

Golfers have earned a decent amount of money after competing in the BMW Ladies Championship this week. With the event coming to a close, let's have an in-depth look at each player's winnings:

1: Minjee Lee (-16) $330,000

2: Alison Lee (16) $202,680

3: Lydia Ko (-14) $147,030

4: Angel Yin (-13) $113,739

T-5: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-12) $66,691

T-5: Jeongeun Lee6 (-12) $66,691

T-5: Atthaya Thitikul (-12) $66,691

T-5: Jiyai Shin (-12) $66,691

T-5: Celine Boutier (-12) $66,691

T-10: Jenny Shin (-11) $41,797

T-10: Ayaka Furue (-11) $41,797

T-10: Lauren Coughlin (-11) $41,797

T-13: Perrine Delacour (-10) $35,287

T-13: Seojin Park (-10) Amateur

T-13: Ashleigh Buhai (-10) $35,287

T-16: Sung Hyun Park (-9) $28,481

T-16: Hae Ran Ryu (-9) $28,481

T-16: Hee Young Park (-9) $28,481

T-16: Hyo Joo Kim (-9) $28,481

T-16: Nelly Korda (-9) $28,481

T-16: Sarah Schmelzel (-9) $28,481

T-22: Linn Grant (-8) $22,471

T-22: Yan Liu (-8) $22,471

T-22: Brooke M. Henderson (-8) $22,471

T-22: Pajaree Anannarukarn (-8) $22,471

T-22: Allisen Corpuz (-8) $22,471

T-22: Hannah Green (-8) $22,471

T-28: Patty Tavatanakit (-7) $18,503

T-28: Hye-Jin Choi (-7) $18,503

T-28: Linnea Strom (-7) $18,503

T-28: Gaby Lopez (-7) $18,503

T-32: Jennifer Kupcho (-6) $16,423

T-32: In Gee Chun (-6) $16,423

T-34: Rose Zhang (-5) $13,665

T-34: Carlota Ciganda (-5) $13,665

T-34: Grace Kim (-5) $13,665

T-34: Megan Khang (-5) $13,665

T-34: Andrea Lee (-5) $13,665

T-34: A Lim Kim (-5) $13,665

T-34: Yuka Saso (-5) $13,665

T-41: Narin An (-4) $10,256

T-41: Yu Liu (-4) $10,256

T-41: Nasa Hataoka (-4) $10,256

T-41: Stephanie Kyriacou (-4) $10,256

T-41: Mi Hyang Lee (-4) $10,256

T-41: Ruoning Yin (-4) $10,256

T-41: Maja Stark (-4) $10,256

T-48: Lilia Vu (-3) $8,122

T-48: Jieun Seo (-3) Amateur

T-48: Stephanie Meadow (-3) $8,122

T-48: Jin Young Ko (-3) $8,122

T-48: Amy Yang (-3) $8,122

T-48: Ariya Jutanugarn (-3) $8,122

T-54: Alexa Pano (-2) $7,212

T-54: Eun-Hee Ji (-2) $7,212

T-56: Aditi Ashok (-1) $6,658

T-56: Georgia Hall (-1) $6,658

T-56: Hinako Shibuno (-1) $6,658

T-59: Gemma Dryburgh (E) $5,992

T-59: Sarah Kemp (E) $5,992

T-59: Moriya Jutanugarn (E) $5,992

T-62: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (1) $5,493

T-62: Peiyun Chien (1) $5,493

T-64: Maria Fassi (2) $5,215

T-64: Olivia Cowan (2) $5,215

T-64: Madelene Sagstrom (2) $5,215

T-64: Soomin Oh (2) Amateur

T-68: So Yeon Ryu (3) $4,938

T-68: Esther Henseleit (3) $4,938

70: Sei Young Kim (4) $4,772

T-71: Celine Borge (5) $4,605

T-71: Albane Valenzuela (5) $4,605

73: Chanettee Wannasaen (6) $4,439

74: Ryann O'Toole (8) $4,384

75: Matilda Castren (16) $4,327

76: Dabeen Yun (37) Amateur

Withdraw: Danielle Kang: $4,244

Withdraw: Anna Nordqvist: $4,244