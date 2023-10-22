Who won the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship? Final leaderboard and points explored

Minjee Lee won the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at the Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Korea on Sunday. After tying for the first spot with Alison Lee, the duo faced each other in the playoff match. Minjee shot a birdie against Alison to record her second win of the season and 10th overall on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old Australian golfer started off her campaign with a blistering round of 8 under 64 on Thursday. Her scorecard included an eagle, seven birdies, and a bogey.

In the second round of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship, Minjee Lee shot a 3 under 69 with the help of four birdies and a bogey to get to an aggregate score of 7 under par.

Minjee came back for the weekend's play and shot a decent round of 1 under 71. However, in the final round of the tournament, she scored another sensational 4 under 68 and her scorecard had five birdies and a bogey. This took her to an aggregate score of 16 under par and tied her with Alison Lee.

Both golfers then faced each other in a playoff match to decide the winner. This was Minjee Lee's third playoff match this season. She only lost to Ko Jin-young in the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup.

Exploring the final leaderboard of the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship

After the end of the LPGA Tour event at the Seowon Valley Country Club, Gyeonggi-do, Korea on Sunday, the leaderboard looks like this as mentioned below:

1 - Minjee Lee (-16)

2 - Alison Lee (-16)

3 - Lydia Ko (-14)

4 - Angel Yin (-13)

T5 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-12)

T5 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-12)

T5 - Atthaya Thitikul (-12)

T5 - Ji Yai Shin (-12)

T5 - Celine Boutier (-12)

T10 - Ayaka Furue (-11)

T10 - Jenny Shin (-11)

T10 - Lauren Coughlin (-11)

T13 - Perrine Delacour (-10)

T13 - Seojin Park (a) (-10)

T13 - Ashleigh Buhai (-10)

T16 - Sung Hyun Park (-9)

T16 - Hae Ran Ryu (-9)

T16 - Hee Young Park (-9)

T16 - Hyo Joo Kim (-9)

T16 - Nelly Korda (-9)

T16 - Sarah Schmelzel (-9)

T22 - Linn Grant (-8)

T22 - Yan Liu (-8)

T22 - Brooke M. Henderson (-8)

T22 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (-8)

T22 - Allisen Corpuz (-8)

T22 - Hannah Green (-8)

T28 - Patty Tavatanakit (-7)

T28 - Hye-Jin Choi (-7)

T28 - Linnea Strom (-7)

T28 - Gaby Lopez (-7)

T32 - Jennifer Kupcho (-6)

T32 - In Gee Chun (-6)

T34 - Rose Zhang (-5)

T34 - Carlota Ciganda (-5)

T34 - Grace Kim (-5)

T34 - Megan Khang (-5)

T34 - Andrea Lee (-5)

T34 - A Lim Kim (-5)

T34 - Yuka Saso (-5)

T41 - Narin An (-4)

T41 - Yu Liu (-4)

T41 - Nasa Hataoka (-4)

T41 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-4)

T41 - Mi Hyang Lee (-4)

T41 - Ruoning Yin (-4)

T41 - Maja Stark (-4)

T48 - Lilia Vu (-3)

T48 - Jieun Seo (a) (-3)

T48 - Stephanie Meadow (-3)

T48 - Jin Young Ko (-3)

T48 - Amy Yang (-3)

T48 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-3)

T54 - Alexa Pano (-2)

T54 - Eun Hee Ji (-2)

T56 - Aditi Ashok (-1)

T56 - Georgia Hall (-1)

T56 - Hinako Shibuno (-1)

T59 - Gemma Dryburgh (E)

T59 - Sarah Kemp (E)

T59 - Moriya Jutanugarn (E)

T62 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+1)

T62 - Peiyun Chien (+1)

T64 - Maria Fassi (+2)

T64 - Olivia Cowan (+2)

T64 - Madelene Sagstrom (+2)

T64 - Soomin Oh (a) (+2)

T68 - So Yeon Ryu (+3)

T68 - Esther Henseleit (+3)

70 - Sei Young Kim (+4)

T71 - Celine Borge (+5)

T71 - Albane Valenzuela (+5)

73 - Chanettee Wannasaen (+6)

74 - Ryann O'Toole (+8)

75 - Matilda Castren (+16)

76 - Dabeen Yun (a) (+37)

Minjee Lee won the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship and earned a paycheck of $330,000. Meanwhile, the second-ranked golfer Alison Lee received $202,680 for her efforts.