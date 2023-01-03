“How much money has the world spent on golf courses” – Gary Player on why technology is destroying golf

Retired South African golfer Gary Player is widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time. Recently, he has been a strong critical voice against the developing technology in golf.

He appeared on the Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel five years where he answered questions about his criticism of technology. Player said that these new technologies were fine for non-professional golfers, as they need to like the sport:

"Well we need technology amongst the amateurs, the weekend golfers, there should be no limit with them. Let them use what they like because these are the people we (are) enticing to play the game of golf. And rounds are going down now we come out of the ball that goes 50 yards further than when I played and 80 yards further than when Bobby Jones played."

Gary Player wondered what would have happened had Jack Niklaus and Bubba Watson were to play together in their prime. He then talked about his main point, which was the exorbitant spending on renovating golf courses.

"You put Jack Niklaus and Bubba Watson together in their prime. Same distance, same club, same ball. So now all these clubs are changing. ... do you know how much money the world has spent on changing their golf courses in the last 20 years? Oh hundreds and millions of dollars."

"Cut the ball back for the pros" - Gary Player

Gary Player at the 2019 Masters, Augusta National (Image via PXG)

Gary Player also told Graham Bensinger how the funds used to renovate golf courses could instead be allotted to getting more people into golf programmes. According to him, that would be of tremendous help to golf as a sport.

"If we took that 200 million dollars and put it into the youth to improve golf and get more people playing golf programs how healthy would golf be, right now? Unless you have to change these beautiful golf courses. They (are) even changing, San Andres, the home of golf. And this is me, so just cut the ball back for the pros, it cost a mere pittance."

Gary Player also shed light on how the market for golf balls works:

"If you cut the back you might have, Titleist say 'Well we have the best ball in the market. We not prepare to cut it back'. Callaway say 'We have the baseball'. And let me tell you there's nothing. It's not allowed to be a difference of golf balls and distance on the turf because they're all regulated. They go to a testing machine. The one who sells the most is the one who does the best marketing and has the best money and the most money for marketing."

He also criticised the changes in the Augusta National, the home of the prestigious Masters tournament:

"So if they cut the ball backs not going to fake their sales whatsoever, and then it'll bring golf back to it it has to be. where you don't spit ... Look at Augusta. Can you imagine agusta the spin to change their golf course? It wasn't necessary."

Player also added that professional golfers would not mind that, as they would want golf to be better for everyone concerned.

"Just cut the ball back for the pros, and the pros wouldn't complain about it. They wouldn't complain. They'd want to see the golf be better for everybody concerned."

