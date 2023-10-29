How much did Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko win at the Maybank Championship? LPGA stars' payout explored

The 2023 Maybank Championship ended with Celine Boutier lifting the trophy after an exhilirating nine-hole sudden death playoff against Atthaya Thitikul. The overall prize purse was $3 million, which was up for grabs for the golfers who finished at the top of the leaderboard.

While Boutier finished as the winner of the Maybank Championship, Nelly Korda finished tied for sixth place, alongside Gemma Dryburgh and Brooke M. Henderson. She finished with an overall score of 17 under, after a gradual improvement through every round. At the end of the day, Korda took home an impressive $87,097.

Korda is yet to win a tournament in the 2023 LPGA Season, and the Maybank Championship was a lost chance for her to do so. She will now compete at the CME Group Tour Championship. If she fails to win, it will be her first winless season since her rookie year.

Lydia Ko, on the other hand, finished 11th at the Maybank Championship. She finished with a score of 14 under par, leading to her third-best finish of the year. She finished tied for 11th, alongside Nasa Hataoka. Ko took home $54,591 from the total prize purse.

Full prize money payout at the 2023 Maybank Championship

Following is the full prize money payout at the 2023 Maybank Championship, with Celine Boutier taking home the biggest piece of the pie.

Win: Celine Boutier, -21, $450,000

P-2: Atthaya Thitikul, -21, $275,072

T-3: Jasmine Suwannapura, -19, $176,954

T-3: Rose Zhang, -19, $176,954

5: Peiyun Chien, -18, $124,246

T-6: Nelly Korda, -17, $87,097

T-6: Brooke M. Henderson, -17, $87,097

T-6: Gemma Dryburgh, -17, $87,097

9: Megan Khang, -16, $67,018

10: Gaby Lopez, -15, $60,993

T-11: Lydia Ko, -14, $54,591

T-11: Nasa Hataoka, -14, $54,591

T-13: Pajaree Anannarukarn, -13, $47,890

T-13: Chanettee Wannasaen, -13, $47,890

T-15: Allisen Corpuz, -12, $42,468

T-15: A Lim Kim, -12, $42,468

T-17: Ruoning Yin, -11, $37,450

T-17: Minami Katsu, -11, $37,450

T-17: Hannah Green, -11, $37,450

T-20: Maja Stark, -10, $29,986

T-20: Yuka Saso, -10, $29,986

T-20: Olivia Cowan, -10, $29,986

T-20: Cheyenne Knight, -10, $29,986

T-20: Stephanie Meadow, -10, $29,986

T-20: Jin Young Ko, -10, $29,986

T-20: Xiyu Lin, -10, $29,986

T-20: Emily Kristine Pedersen, -10, $29,986

T-20: Sei Young Kim, -10, $29,986

T-29: Alexa Pano, -9, $22,740

T-29: Hye-Jin Choi, -9, $22,740

T-29: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, -9, $22,740

T-29: Ayaka Furue, -9, $22,740

T-29: Gina Kim, -9, $22,740

T-34: Lauren Coughlin, -8, $18,900

T-34: Sarah Kemp, -8, $18,900

T-34: Grace Kim, -8, $18,900

T-34: Leona Maguire, -8, $18,900

T-38: Yuna Nishimura, -7, $16,641

T-38: Ariya Jutanugarn, -7, $16,641

T-40: Jennifer Kupcho, -6, $14,458

T-40: Perrine Delacour, -6, $14,458

T-40: Sarah Schmelzel, -6, $14,458

T-40: Madelene Sagstrom, -6, $14,458

T-40: Linn Grant, -6, $14,458

T-45: Hae Ran Ryu, -5, $12,575

T-45: Yu Liu, -5, $12,575

T-47: Dottie Ardina, -4, $11,024

T-47: Narin An, -4, $11,024

T-47: Ashleigh Buhai, -4, $11,024

T-47: Moriya Jutanugarn, -4, $11,024

T-47: Maria Fassi, -4, $11,024

T-52: Natasha Andrea Oon, -3, $9,638

T-52: Esther Henseleit, -3, $9,638

T-52: Mi Hyang Lee, -3, $9,638

T-55: Andrea Lee, -2, $8,885

T-55: Patty Tavatanakit, -2, $8,885

T-57: Jeneath Wong, -1, Amateur

T-57: Amy Yang, -1, $8,434

59: Stephanie Kyriacou, E, $8,132

T-60: Hinako Shibuno, +1, $7,581

T-60: Jenny Shin, +1, $7,581

T-60: Albane Valenzuela, +1, $7,581

T-63: Linnea Strom, +2, $7,153

T-63: Aditi Ashok, +2, $7,153

T-65: Eun-Hee Ji, +3, $6,852

T-65: Ashley Lau, +3, $6,852

T-67: Matilda Castren, +4, $6,552

T-67: Danielle Kang, +4, $6,552

T-69: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, +5, $6,174

T-69: Ryann O'Toole, +5, $6,174

T-69: Celine Borge, +5, $6,174

72: Yan Liu, +7, $5,950

73: Alyaa Abdulghany, +9, $5,872

74: Jing Xuen Ng, +11, Amateur

75: Kelly Tan, +13, $5,797

T-76: Amanda Tan, +15, $5,688

T-76: Ida Ayu Melati, +15, $5,688

WD: Angel Yin, $5,582

After the Maybank Championship, the LPGA Tour moves on to the CME Group Tour Championship, the next and final event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.