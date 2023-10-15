How much did each player win at the LIV Golf Jeddah? $25,00,00,000 prize money payout explored

LIV Golf Jeddah has concluded with Brooks Koepka winning his third title on the breakaway series after defeating Talor Gooch in the playoff. This also marked back-to-back victory for Kopeka at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

For his sensational victory, Koepka was awarded a paycheck of $4 million. While second-ranked Gooch won $2.25 million as prize money.

Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs GC got hold of the Team title at the LIV Golf Jeddah. They defeated Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC to win the $3 million prize money at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Exploring the final payout of the LIV Golf Jeddah

After the end of the final regular season event of the breakaway series, Talor Gooch sealed the top spot in the final individual championship leaderboard. He will earn the whopping prize money of $18 million and was followed by Cameron Smith in the second rank and Bryson DeChambaeau in the third rank.

Individual prize money payout

Win - Brooks Koepka $4,000,000

2 - Talor Gooch $2,250,000

T3 - Harold Varner III $1,100,000

T3 - Scott Vincent $1,100,000

T3 - Sergio Garcia $1,100,000

T6 - Dustin Johnson $613,333

T6 - Mito Pereira $613,333

T6 - Charles Howell III $613,333

T9 - Cameron Tringale $437,500

T9 - Joaquin Niemann $437,500

T11 - Bernd Wiesberger $331,428

T11 - Peter Uihlein $331,428

T11 - Abraham Ancer $331,428

T11 - Dean Burmester $331,428

T11 - Richard Bland $331,428

T11 - Eugenio Chacarra $331,428

T11 - Bryson DeChambeau $331,428

T18 - Lee Westwood $245,000

T18 -Carlos Ortiz $245,000

T18 - Patrick Reed $245,000

T18 - Charl Schwartzel $245,000

T18 -Jason Kokrak $245,000

T18 - Brendan Steele $245,000

T24 - Paul Casey $200,000

T24 - Cameron Smith $200,000

T24 - David Puig $200,000

T24 - Matt Jones $200,000

T24 - Martin Kaymer $200,000

T29 - Graeme McDowell $172,500

T29 - Thomas Pieters $172,500

T29 - Phil Mickelson $172,500

T29 - Marc Leishman $172,500

T29 - Louis Oosthuizen $172,500

T29 - Danny Lee $172,500

T35 - Kevin Na $152,500

T35 - Henrik Stenson $152,500

37 - Branden Grace $147,500

T38 - Matthew Wolff $142,500

T38 - Ian Poulter $142,500

T40 - Sebastian Munoz $136,125

T40 - Pat Perez $136,125

T40 - Bubba Watson $136,125

T40 - Anirban Lahiri $136,125

T44 - Sam Horsfield $128,125

T44 - Sihwan Kim $128,125

46 - James Piot $125,000

47 - Jed Morgan $122,500

48 - Chase Koepka $120,000

Team Prize money payout

Win - Fireballs GC $3,000,000 (captain - Sergio Garcia)

2 - RangeGoats GC $1,500,000 (captain - Bubba Watson)

3 - Cleeks GC $500,000 (captain - Martin Kaymer)

After the conclusion of the LIV Golf Jeddah, the league will now travel to Trump National Doral, Miami for the Team Championship. The tournament commences on October 20, 2023.