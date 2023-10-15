How much did each player win at the LIV Golf Jeddah? $25,00,00,000 prize money payout explored

LIV Golf Jeddah has concluded with Brooks Koepka winning his third title on the breakaway series after defeating Talor Gooch in the playoff. This also marked back-to-back victory for Kopeka at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.
For his sensational victory, Koepka was awarded a paycheck of $4 million. While second-ranked Gooch won $2.25 million as prize money.
Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs GC got hold of the Team title at the LIV Golf Jeddah. They defeated Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC to win the $3 million prize money at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
Exploring the final payout of the LIV Golf Jeddah
After the end of the final regular season event of the breakaway series, Talor Gooch sealed the top spot in the final individual championship leaderboard. He will earn the whopping prize money of $18 million and was followed by Cameron Smith in the second rank and Bryson DeChambaeau in the third rank.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LIV Golf Jeddah:
Individual prize money payout
- Win - Brooks Koepka $4,000,000
- 2 - Talor Gooch $2,250,000
- T3 - Harold Varner III $1,100,000
- T3 - Scott Vincent $1,100,000
- T3 - Sergio Garcia $1,100,000
- T6 - Dustin Johnson $613,333
- T6 - Mito Pereira $613,333
- T6 - Charles Howell III $613,333
- T9 - Cameron Tringale $437,500
- T9 - Joaquin Niemann $437,500
- T11 - Bernd Wiesberger $331,428
- T11 - Peter Uihlein $331,428
- T11 - Abraham Ancer $331,428
- T11 - Dean Burmester $331,428
- T11 - Richard Bland $331,428
- T11 - Eugenio Chacarra $331,428
- T11 - Bryson DeChambeau $331,428
- T18 - Lee Westwood $245,000
- T18 -Carlos Ortiz $245,000
- T18 - Patrick Reed $245,000
- T18 - Charl Schwartzel $245,000
- T18 -Jason Kokrak $245,000
- T18 - Brendan Steele $245,000
- T24 - Paul Casey $200,000
- T24 - Cameron Smith $200,000
- T24 - David Puig $200,000
- T24 - Matt Jones $200,000
- T24 - Martin Kaymer $200,000
- T29 - Graeme McDowell $172,500
- T29 - Thomas Pieters $172,500
- T29 - Phil Mickelson $172,500
- T29 - Marc Leishman $172,500
- T29 - Louis Oosthuizen $172,500
- T29 - Danny Lee $172,500
- T35 - Kevin Na $152,500
- T35 - Henrik Stenson $152,500
- 37 - Branden Grace $147,500
- T38 - Matthew Wolff $142,500
- T38 - Ian Poulter $142,500
- T40 - Sebastian Munoz $136,125
- T40 - Pat Perez $136,125
- T40 - Bubba Watson $136,125
- T40 - Anirban Lahiri $136,125
- T44 - Sam Horsfield $128,125
- T44 - Sihwan Kim $128,125
- 46 - James Piot $125,000
- 47 - Jed Morgan $122,500
- 48 - Chase Koepka $120,000
Team Prize money payout
- Win - Fireballs GC $3,000,000 (captain - Sergio Garcia)
- 2 - RangeGoats GC $1,500,000 (captain - Bubba Watson)
- 3 - Cleeks GC $500,000 (captain - Martin Kaymer)
After the conclusion of the LIV Golf Jeddah, the league will now travel to Trump National Doral, Miami for the Team Championship. The tournament commences on October 20, 2023.