How much did Rose Zhang win at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open? LPGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open concluded on Sunday with LPGA Tour pro debutant Rose Zhang lifting the trophy. The new pro won the event just 13 days after winning her second NCAA Championship. The former college golf star beat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to take the big win.

Interestingly, 20-year-old Zhang became the first player to win the maiden pro start at an LPGA event since Beverly Hanson in 1951. With the Mizuho Americas Open victory, she bagged a hefty $412,500 paycheck, the top prize from the $2.75 million prize purse on offer. The golfer, who accepted LPGA membership with the victory, also bagged some valuable points and some tour exemptions with the win.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open prize money

While Rose Zhang bagged the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open’s top prize, runner-up Kupcho earned settled for a $256,544 paycheck. Meanwhile, Hae Ran Ryu finished third and bagged $186,104 for her efforts. Ayaka Furue, Eun-Hee Ji and Aditi Ashok shared T4. The trio earned $118,217 each.

Atthaya Thitikul and Danielle Kang bagged $52,904 each for sharing T10. Notably, event favorites Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson had forgettable outings. The duo finished T33 on the field and returned home with $17,651 each.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open:

WIN: Rose Zhang - $412,500

2: Jennifer Kupcho - $256,544

3: Hae Ran Ryu - $186,104

T4: Ayaka Furue - $118,217

T4: Eun-Hee Ji - $118,217

T4: Aditi Ashok - $118,217

T7: Leona Maguire - $70,463

T7: Ashleigh Buhai - $70,463

T7: Yuka Saso - $70,463

T10: Atthaya Thitikul - $52,904

T10: Danielle Kang - $52,904

T10: Stephanie Kyriacou - $52,904

T13: Minjee Lee - $42,136

T13: Jin Young Ko - $42,136

T13: Madelene Sagstrom - $42,136

T13: Cheyenne Knight - $42,136

T17: Anna Nordqvist - $34,271

T17: Jenny Shin - $34,271

T17: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $34,271

T17: Esther Henseleit - $34,271

T21: Andrea Lee - $28,443

T21: Charley Hull - $28,443

T21: Sei Young Kim - $28,443

T21: Carlota Ciganda - $28,443

T21: Angel Yin - $28,443

T21: Yan Liu - $28,443

T27: Maja Stark - $22,543

T27: Lauren Coughlin - $22,543

T27: Jaravee Boonchant - $22,543

T27: Mariajo Uribe - $22,543

T27: Melissa Reid - $22,543

T27: Megan Khang - $22,543

T33: Lydia Ko - $17,651

T33: Brooke Henderson - $17,651

T33: Nasa Hataoka - $17,651

T33: Georgia Hall - $17,651

T33: Alison Lee - $17,651

T33: Yuna Nishimura - $17,651

T39: Marina Alex - $14,327

T39: Chella Choi - $14,327

T39: Ruoning Yin - $14,327

T39: Lucy Li - $14,327

T43: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $11,751

T43: Allisen Corpuz - $11,751

T43: Perrine Delacour - $11,751

T43: In-Kyung Kim - $11,751

T43: Grace Kim - $11,751

T43: Bronte Law - $11,751

T49: Amy Yang - $9,579

T49: Albane Valenzuela - $9,579

T49: Maddie Szeryk - $9,579

T49: Emma Talley - $9,579

T49: Stephanie Meadow - $9,579

T54: Gaby Lopez - $8,427

T54: Pornanong Phatlum - $8,427

T54: Thidapa Suwannapura - $8,427

57: Frida Kinhult - $7,866

58: Sarah Schmelzel - $7,584

T59: Sung Hyun Park - $7,164

T59: Lauren Hartlage - $7,164

61: Hyo Joon Jang - $6,883

62: Wichanee Meechai - $6,741

After a successful inaugural Mizuho Americas Open outing, the LPGA Tour will now head for the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

