How much did Rose Zhang win at the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open? LPGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open concluded on Sunday with LPGA Tour pro debutant Rose Zhang lifting the trophy. The new pro won the event just 13 days after winning her second NCAA Championship. The former college golf star beat Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff to take the big win.
Interestingly, 20-year-old Zhang became the first player to win the maiden pro start at an LPGA event since Beverly Hanson in 1951. With the Mizuho Americas Open victory, she bagged a hefty $412,500 paycheck, the top prize from the $2.75 million prize purse on offer. The golfer, who accepted LPGA membership with the victory, also bagged some valuable points and some tour exemptions with the win.
2023 Mizuho Americas Open prize money
While Rose Zhang bagged the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open’s top prize, runner-up Kupcho earned settled for a $256,544 paycheck. Meanwhile, Hae Ran Ryu finished third and bagged $186,104 for her efforts. Ayaka Furue, Eun-Hee Ji and Aditi Ashok shared T4. The trio earned $118,217 each.
Atthaya Thitikul and Danielle Kang bagged $52,904 each for sharing T10. Notably, event favorites Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson had forgettable outings. The duo finished T33 on the field and returned home with $17,651 each.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open:
- WIN: Rose Zhang - $412,500
- 2: Jennifer Kupcho - $256,544
- 3: Hae Ran Ryu - $186,104
- T4: Ayaka Furue - $118,217
- T4: Eun-Hee Ji - $118,217
- T4: Aditi Ashok - $118,217
- T7: Leona Maguire - $70,463
- T7: Ashleigh Buhai - $70,463
- T7: Yuka Saso - $70,463
- T10: Atthaya Thitikul - $52,904
- T10: Danielle Kang - $52,904
- T10: Stephanie Kyriacou - $52,904
- T13: Minjee Lee - $42,136
- T13: Jin Young Ko - $42,136
- T13: Madelene Sagstrom - $42,136
- T13: Cheyenne Knight - $42,136
- T17: Anna Nordqvist - $34,271
- T17: Jenny Shin - $34,271
- T17: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $34,271
- T17: Esther Henseleit - $34,271
- T21: Andrea Lee - $28,443
- T21: Charley Hull - $28,443
- T21: Sei Young Kim - $28,443
- T21: Carlota Ciganda - $28,443
- T21: Angel Yin - $28,443
- T21: Yan Liu - $28,443
- T27: Maja Stark - $22,543
- T27: Lauren Coughlin - $22,543
- T27: Jaravee Boonchant - $22,543
- T27: Mariajo Uribe - $22,543
- T27: Melissa Reid - $22,543
- T27: Megan Khang - $22,543
- T33: Lydia Ko - $17,651
- T33: Brooke Henderson - $17,651
- T33: Nasa Hataoka - $17,651
- T33: Georgia Hall - $17,651
- T33: Alison Lee - $17,651
- T33: Yuna Nishimura - $17,651
- T39: Marina Alex - $14,327
- T39: Chella Choi - $14,327
- T39: Ruoning Yin - $14,327
- T39: Lucy Li - $14,327
- T43: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $11,751
- T43: Allisen Corpuz - $11,751
- T43: Perrine Delacour - $11,751
- T43: In-Kyung Kim - $11,751
- T43: Grace Kim - $11,751
- T43: Bronte Law - $11,751
- T49: Amy Yang - $9,579
- T49: Albane Valenzuela - $9,579
- T49: Maddie Szeryk - $9,579
- T49: Emma Talley - $9,579
- T49: Stephanie Meadow - $9,579
- T54: Gaby Lopez - $8,427
- T54: Pornanong Phatlum - $8,427
- T54: Thidapa Suwannapura - $8,427
- 57: Frida Kinhult - $7,866
- 58: Sarah Schmelzel - $7,584
- T59: Sung Hyun Park - $7,164
- T59: Lauren Hartlage - $7,164
- 61: Hyo Joon Jang - $6,883
- 62: Wichanee Meechai - $6,741
After a successful inaugural Mizuho Americas Open outing, the LPGA Tour will now head for the Shoprite LPGA Classic.