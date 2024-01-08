How much was Tiger Woods’ deal with Nike worth? Contract details, launches and more explored

After almost three decades of creating history together, Tiger Woods has finally split with Nike, bringing to an end their iconic relationship. The brand deal gave Nike one of their largest athlete endorsements, bringing in revenue from all over the world.

Tiger Woods signed his first-ever Nike contract all the way back in 1996 after playing at three consecutive US Amateur Championships. The brand deal at the time was reportedly worth $40 million. Since this was signed just as Woods turned pro, Nike was really banking on him to make it big in golf. Needless to say, Woods delivered.

Woods won his first-ever major in 1997 at the Masters. This was followed by his second major win at the 1999 PGA Championship. With Tiger Woods' popularity growing by the day, Nike soon found on their hands one of the most lucrative deals they had ever made. The very same year, Nike released Woods' golf shoes, the Air Zoom TW and Air Zoom Sport TW.

In 2001, Woods' contract was renewed by Nike for an estimated $100 million, along with the introduction of his TW logo. 2001 was also the year that Nike started manufacturing its own clubs, which Woods used till 2016. When the Nike golf equipment business shut down in 2016, Woods moved on to TaylorMade as his choice of clubs.

Tiger Woods' biggest contracts with Nike from 2006 to 2023

After a very dominant 2001-2005 season, Nike wanted to extend the deal with Woods once again. This new contract, signed in 2006, reportedly brought in around $30 million annually for Woods. Nike was one of the only companies that stuck by Woods during this time, especially as news about his scandals was coming to light.

After the end of this contract, however, also came the end of Tiger Woods' overwhelming success on the golf course. He struggled with injuries and only won one major during the fourth and final contract that he signed with Nike. This deal, which was signed in 2013, was reportedly worth around $200 million.

During their time together, Nike released several iconic commercials featuring Woods. The golfer also became widely known for wearing the iconic red tee with the Nike logo on the golf course.