How much has Tiger Woods earned in the 2022-23 season? Golfer’s earnings after $12,000,000 bonus explored

Despite being away from the golf course this year, Tiger Woods made $12 million from the PGA Tour Player Impact Program. He finished second on the list and was rewarded with $12 million from the bonus purse of $100 million. Rory McIlroy topped the list of PIPs in 2023 and received $15 million.
According to Spotrac, Tiger Woods has earned $59,560 this year. It is important to note that players will receive the PIP bonus at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Seventy-five per cent of the amount will be rewarded at the Champions Tournament and the remaining twenty-five per cent after players will fulfil the Player Impact Program services.
Tiger Woods has only played at two tournaments in 2023 on the PGA Tour. He last played at the Masters but withdrew from the competition after playing a few holes in the third round.
Below is the list of the players topping the 2023 PGA Tour Player Impact Program list:
- 1. Rory McIlroy: $15,000,000
- 2. Tiger Woods: $12,000,000
- 3. Jon Rahm: $9,000,000
- 4. Jordan Spieth: $7,500,000
- 5. Scottie Scheffler: $6,000,000
- 6. Rickie Fowler: $5,500,000
- 7. Viktor Hovland: $5,000,000
- 8. Justin Thomas: $5,000,000
- 9. Tommy Fleetwood: $5,000,000
- 10. Max Homa: $5,000,000
- 11. Xander Schauffele: $3,000,000
- 12. Joson Day: $3,000,000
- 13. Tony Finau: $3,000,000
- 14. Collin Morikawa: $3,000,000
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick: $3,000,000
- 16. Wyndham Clark: $3,000,000
- 17. Cameron Young: $3,000,000
- 18. Justin Rose: $3,000,000
- 19. Patrick Cantlay: $3,000,000
- 20. Brian Harman: $3,000,000
Tiger Woods' career earnings over the years
According to Spotrac, Tiger Woods has earned $157,270,557 in his career so far. He made around $120,954,766 from official tournaments and $13,165,791 from unofficial tournaments. He won the Player Impact Program bonus in 2021 and 2022. He earned $8 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.
Here are the career earnings of Tiger Woods over the years:
- 2023: $59,560
- 2022: $15,043,500
- 2021: $8,064,200
- 2020: $2,468,038
- 2019: $3,304,615
- 2018: $5,566,341
- 2017: $107,000
- 2015: $551,098
- 2014: $508,275
- 2013: $8,703,439
- 2012: $6,649,825
- 2011: $1,940,238
- 2010: $2,090,479
- 2009: $10,748,163
- 2008: $5,875,000
- 2007: $12,217,052
- 2006: $11,291,563
- 2005: $10,870,524
- 2004: $6,925,472
- 2003: $7,373,413
- 2002: $7,537,625
- 2001: $6,846,111
- 2000: $10,188,321
- 1999: $6,816,585
- 1998: $2,241,117
- 1997: $2,376,833
- 199: 6$906,171
Tiger Woods finally announced his comeback after being on hiatus for the last few months. He is all set to compete at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by the golfer himself.
The tournament features a stellar 20-player field including defining champion Viktor Hovland and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Woods will also be joining the field.
The tournament will start with the inaugural round next Thursday, November 30 and will run through the weekend to finish with the final on Sunday, December 3.