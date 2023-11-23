“Rory is seriously overpaid” – Fans react to McIlroy edging Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s $100,000,000 Player Impact Program bonus

Rory McIlroy recently beat Tiger Woods to win $15,000,000 in bonuses in the 2023 PGA Tour Player Impact Program. The Northern Irish golfer won $15 million from the bonus purse of $100 million, which was distributed among 20 players, who were selected by the PGA Tour.
The Impact program started in 2021 and Woods won the bonus in the last two years. This year, McIlroy beat the 15-time major champion to win the bonus. Woods finished second and earned $12 million followed by Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.
Here is a list of the 2023 PGA Tour PIP:
- 1. Rory McIlroy: $15,000,000
- 2. Tiger Woods: $12,000,000
- 3. Jon Rahm: $9,000,000
- 4. Jordan Spieth: $7,500,000
- 5. Scottie Scheffler: $6,000,000
- 6. Rickie Fowler: $5,500,000
- 7. Viktor Hovland: $5,000,000
- 8. Justin Thomas: $5,000,000
- 9. Tommy Fleetwood: $5,000,000
- 10. Max Homa: $5,000,000
- 11. Xander Schauffele: $3,000,000
- 12. Joson Day: $3,000,000
- 13. Tony Finau: $3,000,000
- 14. Collin Morikawa: $3,000,000
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick: $3,000,000
- 16. Wyndham Clark: $3,000,000
- 17. Cameron Young: $3,000,000
- 18. Justin Rose: $3,000,000
- 19. Patrick Cantlay: $3,000,000
- 20. Brian Harman: $3,000,000
Rory McIlroy's earnings in 2023
According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy has earned around $20 million in 2023 so far. He has earned around $13 million from official tournaments and $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus.
Here are the results and prize money Rory McIlroy has made in 2023:
WM Phoenix Open
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Result: T32
- Score: 73-67-70-70
- Prize money: $109,286
The Genesis Invitational
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Result: T29
- Score: 67-69-73-71
- Prize money: $134,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: T2
- Score: 73-69-68-70
- Prize money: $1,780,000
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 76-73
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 72-77
Wells Fargo Championship
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Result: T47
- Score: 68-73-71-72
- Prize money: $51,222
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 71-69-69-69
- Prize money: $555,000
The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday
- Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 72-68-70-75
- Prize money: $650,000
RBC Canadian Open
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Result: T9
- Score: 71-67-66-72
- Prize money: $245,250
U.S. Open
- Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
- Result: 2
- Score: 65-67-69-70
- Prize money: $2,160,000
Travelers Championship
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Result: T7
- Score: 68-64-66-64
- Prize money: $650,000
Genesis Scottish Open
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 64-66-67-68
- Prize money: $1,575,000
The Open
- Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
- Result: T6
- Score: 71-70-69-68
- Prize money: $551,250
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Result: T3
- Score: 67-66-68-65
- Prize money: $1,160,000
BMW Championship
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club
- Result: 4
- Score: 65-70-67-66
- Prize money: $990,000
TOUR Championship
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Result: 4
- Score: 70-67-71-65
- Prize money: $4,000,000
DP World Tour events
Dubai Desert Classic
- Venue: Emirates Golf Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 66-70-65-68 269
Horizon Irish Open
- Venue: The K Club
- Result: T16
- Score: 69-70-66-74 279
BMW PGA Championship
- Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 72-71-67-65 275