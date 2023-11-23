“Rory is seriously overpaid” – Fans react to McIlroy edging Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour’s $100,000,000 Player Impact Program bonus

Rory McIlroy recently beat Tiger Woods to win $15,000,000 in bonuses in the 2023 PGA Tour Player Impact Program. The Northern Irish golfer won $15 million from the bonus purse of $100 million, which was distributed among 20 players, who were selected by the PGA Tour.

The Impact program started in 2021 and Woods won the bonus in the last two years. This year, McIlroy beat the 15-time major champion to win the bonus. Woods finished second and earned $12 million followed by Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on their Twitter account with a caption, saying:

"#FINAL PIP Results with Rory and Tiger placing 1 and 2. (via@NateLashley/ IG)"

Fans were disappointed with the amount Rory McIlroy has earned. One user commented:

"Rory is seriously overpaid."

While another user said with that amount, McIlroy and Woods, could afford a stadium for their new virtual golf series, TGL.

"Maybe they can afford a real stadium now for their e-golf league," wrote another user.

It is important to note that TGL's first tournament is scheduled to take place in January at the SoFi stadium at Palm Beach State College. However, ahead of the commencement of the tournament, the dome of the stadium collapsed.

"What a joke," commented another fan.

Here are some more fans reactions:

Here is a list of the 2023 PGA Tour PIP:

1. Rory McIlroy: $15,000,000

2. Tiger Woods: $12,000,000

3. Jon Rahm: $9,000,000

4. Jordan Spieth: $7,500,000

5. Scottie Scheffler: $6,000,000

6. Rickie Fowler: $5,500,000

7. Viktor Hovland: $5,000,000

8. Justin Thomas: $5,000,000

9. Tommy Fleetwood: $5,000,000

10. Max Homa: $5,000,000

11. Xander Schauffele: $3,000,000

12. Joson Day: $3,000,000

13. Tony Finau: $3,000,000

14. Collin Morikawa: $3,000,000

15. Matt Fitzpatrick: $3,000,000

16. Wyndham Clark: $3,000,000

17. Cameron Young: $3,000,000

18. Justin Rose: $3,000,000

19. Patrick Cantlay: $3,000,000

20. Brian Harman: $3,000,000

Rory McIlroy's earnings in 2023

According to Spotrac, Rory McIlroy has earned around $20 million in 2023 so far. He has earned around $13 million from official tournaments and $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus.

Here are the results and prize money Rory McIlroy has made in 2023:

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: T32

Score: 73-67-70-70

Prize money: $109,286

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T29

Score: 67-69-73-71

Prize money: $134,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T2

Score: 73-69-68-70

Prize money: $1,780,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 76-73

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 72-77

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: T47

Score: 68-73-71-72

Prize money: $51,222

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T7

Score: 71-69-69-69

Prize money: $555,000

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 72-68-70-75

Prize money: $650,000

RBC Canadian Open

Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Result: T9

Score: 71-67-66-72

Prize money: $245,250

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: 2

Score: 65-67-69-70

Prize money: $2,160,000

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands

Result: T7

Score: 68-64-66-64

Prize money: $650,000

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club

Result: 1

Score: 64-66-67-68

Prize money: $1,575,000

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: T6

Score: 71-70-69-68

Prize money: $551,250

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Venue: TPC Southwind

Result: T3

Score: 67-66-68-65

Prize money: $1,160,000

BMW Championship

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club

Result: 4

Score: 65-70-67-66

Prize money: $990,000

TOUR Championship

Venue: East Lake Golf Club

Result: 4

Score: 70-67-71-65

Prize money: $4,000,000

DP World Tour events

Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Emirates Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 66-70-65-68 269

Horizon Irish Open

Venue: The K Club

Result: T16

Score: 69-70-66-74 279

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 72-71-67-65 275