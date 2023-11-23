Rory McIlroy beats Tiger Woods by $3,000,000 in the PGA Tour Player Impact Program as golfers share $100,000,000 million bonus money

Dethroning Tiger Woods from the top position of the PGA Tour Player Impact Program, Rory McIlroy earned $15,000,000 from the $100 million bonus amount. Woods was the leader for the past two years, despite hardly playing in the tournament. However, in 2023, it was McIlroy who topped the list and earned the bonus amount.

In 2021, the PGA Tour PIP was established. Its purpose was to use objective assessment criteria to identify and honor the players who have contributed the most generously to the PGA Tour.

Numerous golfers have left the Tour in the past two years to play with LIV Golf. Nevertheless, McIlroy and Woods remained committed to the series, declining a million-dollar offer from the Saudi circuit last year.

PGA Tour unveils the PIP list on Wednesday, November 22. Jon Rham finished in third place followed by Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the top 20 golfers who topped the PIP in 2023:

1. Rory McIlroy: $15,000,000

2. Tiger Woods: $12,000,000

3. Jon Rahm: $9,000,000

4. Jordan Spieth: $7,500,000

5. Scottie Scheffler: $6,000,000

6. Rickie Fowler: $5,500,000

7. Viktor Hovland: $5,000,000

8. Justin Thomas: $5,000,000

9. Tommy Fleetwood: $5,000,000

10. Max Homa: $5,000,000

11. Xander Schauffele: $3,000,000

12. Joson Day: $3,000,000

13. Tony Finau: $3,000,000

14. Collin Morikawa: $3,000,000

15. Matt Fitzpatrick: $3,000,000

16. Wyndham Clark: $3,000,000

17. Cameron Young: $3,000,000

18. Justin Rose: $3,000,000

19. Patrick Cantlay: $3,000,000

20. Brian Harman: $3,000,000

It is important to note that at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, players will get 75% of the total rewards, with the remaining 25% being awarded once the golfers have fulfilled their Player Impact Service Fulfilment.

Additionally, the PIP purse for 2024 has been lowered by the PGA Tour from $100 million to $50 million, meaning that only 10 players would receive awards.

Here are the PIP top 10 payouts for 2024:

1: $10,000,000

2: $8,000,000

3-6: $4,500,000

Rory McIlroy wins the Race to Dubai title

Not only on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy also enjoyed an incredible season on the DP World Tour. He won the season-ending, Race to Dubai list of the European Tour after finishing T22 at the DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm finished second on the list followed by Adrian Meronk and Ryan Fox.

Here is a list of the 2023 Race to Dubai standings:

Rory McIlroy - 5,164.47

Jon Rahm - 3,081.94

Adrian Meronk - 2,869.69

Ryan Fox - 2,803.49

Victor Perez - 2,105.62

Thorbjørn Olesen - 2,103.54

Alexander Björk - 2,050.68

Sami Välimäki - 2,029.19

Min Woo Lee - 2,003.03

Nicolai Højgaard - 1,984.93

Robert Macintyre - 1,947.46

Vincent Norrman - 1,941.79

Jorge Campillo - 1,934.82

Viktor Hovland - 1,884.58

Ryo Hisatsune - 1,817.43

Rasmus Højgaard - 1,736.51

Yannik Paul - 1,659.63

Marcel Siem - 1,641.79

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1,629.08

Matthieu Pavon - 1,622.21

Additionally, McIlroy and Tiger Woods have teamed up to launch the TGL virtual golf series, which is expected to start in January 2024.