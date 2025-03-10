How much did Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red's Karl Vilips earn at Puerto Rico Open 2025? Prize explored

Karl Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at the Grand Reserve Club in Rio Grande on Sunday, March 9. The Australian golfer carded an 8-under 64 in the final round to take his maiden PGA Tour victory in just his fourth career start. The win came just weeks after the 23-year-old was revealed as Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red’s first-ever ambassador.
Vilips bagged a $720,000 paycheck from the Puerto Rico Open’s $4,000,000 prize purse for the win. The golfer, who made just his third start as a PGA Tour member this weekend, extended his career earnings from just $56,410. Vilips’ 26-under 262 earned him some other perks including berths on THE Players Championship, the PGA Championship, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, apart from the payout.
It is pertinent to note that Woods' Sun Day Red clothing line surprised many by announcing Vilips as its first ambassador. However, the Stanford alum has replied to the doubters by flaunting a big win. The Korn Ferry Tour star also revealed that he received heartwarming wishes from Woods soon after his victory in Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico Open 2025 prize money breakdown
While Vilips earned nearly three-quarters of a million dollars for winning the Puerto Rico Open 2025, runner-up Norgaard-Petersen settled for a $436,000 paycheck. The Danish golfer was followed by Joseph Bramlett, who picked up $276,000 for solo third place.
Interestingly, Steven Fisk and Kieron Van Wyk shared fourth place on the Puerto Rico Open leaderboard. However, Fist got $196,000 to himself, owing to Van Wyk's amateur status that prevented him from earning on the circuit. The South African rookie finished fourth with no earnings.
Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the Puerto Rico Open 2025:
- WIN: Karl Vilips – $720,000
- 2: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – $436,000
- 3: Joseph Bramlett – $276,000
- T4: Steven Fisk – $196,000
- T4: Kieron Van Wyk (a) – $0
- T6: Matti Schmid – $142,250
- T6: Kevin Roy – $142,250
- T6: Davis Riley – $142,250
- T6: William Mouw – $142,250
- T10: Brandt Snedeker – $113,000
- T10: Carson Young – $113,000
- T12: Paul Peterson – $89,000
- T12: Noah Goodwin – $89,000
- T12: Garrick Higgo – $89,000
- T12: Norman Xiong – $89,000
- T16: Cameron Champ – $55,240
- T16: Chan Kim – $55,240
- T16: Quade Cummins – $55,240
- T16: Chris Korte – $55,240
- T16: Vince Whaley – $55,240
- T16: Trey Mullinax – $55,240
- T16: Philip Knowles – $55,240
- T16: Chris Gotterup – $55,240
- T16: Jeremy Paul – $55,240
- T16: Austin Cook – $55,240
- T26: Matthew Riedel – $29,450
- T26: Adrien Dumont de Chassart – $29,450
- T26: Rico Hoey – $29,450
- T26: Tyler Duncan – $29,450
- T26: Matt Wallace – $29,450
- T26: Mason Andersen – $29,450
- T26: Harry Higgs – $29,450
- T26: Chad Ramey – $29,450
- T34: Ben Kohles – $21,333
- T34: James Hahn – $21,333
- T34: Niklas Norgaard – $21,333
- T34: Takumi Kanaya – $21,333
- T34: Hayden Springer – $21,333
- T34: Nick Watney – $21,333
- T40: Santiago de la Fuente – $16,600
- T40: Henrik Norlander – $16,600
- T40: Kevin Velo – $16,600
- T40: Brice Garnett – $16,600
- T40: Pierceson Coody – $16,600
- T45: Tim Widing – $11,542
- T45: Adam Schenk – $11,542
- T45: Danny Willett – $11,542
- T45: Dylan Wu – $11,542
- T45: Matthew Jordan – $11,542
- T45: Robby Shelton – $11,542
- T45: Ryan Palmer – $11,542
- T45: George McNeill – $11,542
- T45: Matteo Manassero – $11,542
- T54: Vince Covello – $9,416
- T54: Trevor Cone – $9,416
- T54: Patrick Fishburn – $9,416
- T54: Cristobal Del Solar – $9,416
- T54: Thriston Lawrence – $9,416
- T59: Angel Ayora – $9,000
- T59: Carl Yuan – $9,000
- T59: Antoine Rozner – $9,000
- T59: Thomas Rosenmueller – $9,000
- T59: Hayden Buckley – $9,000
- T64: Rikuya Hoshino – $8,640
- T64: Nick Hardy – $8,640
- T64: Danny Walker – $8,640
- T64: Ricky Castillo – $8,640
- T68: Martin Laird – $8,400
- T68: Kevin Tway – $8,400
- T70: Ben Polland – $8,240
- T70: Max Kennedy – $8,240
- T72: Trace Crowe – $8,040
- T72: Chez Reavie – $8,040
- T72: Lanto Griffin – $8,040
- T75: Tommy Gainey – $7,800
- T75: Ben Warian – $7,800
- T75: Jason Dufner – $7,800
- 78: David Lipsky – $7,640
After a successful double weekend with the Puerto Rico Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour heads to The Players Stadium Course for The Players Championship 2025.