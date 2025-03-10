How much did Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red's Karl Vilips earn at Puerto Rico Open 2025? Prize explored

Karl Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at the Grand Reserve Club in Rio Grande on Sunday, March 9. The Australian golfer carded an 8-under 64 in the final round to take his maiden PGA Tour victory in just his fourth career start. The win came just weeks after the 23-year-old was revealed as Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red’s first-ever ambassador.

Vilips bagged a $720,000 paycheck from the Puerto Rico Open’s $4,000,000 prize purse for the win. The golfer, who made just his third start as a PGA Tour member this weekend, extended his career earnings from just $56,410. Vilips’ 26-under 262 earned him some other perks including berths on THE Players Championship, the PGA Championship, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, apart from the payout.

It is pertinent to note that Woods' Sun Day Red clothing line surprised many by announcing Vilips as its first ambassador. However, the Stanford alum has replied to the doubters by flaunting a big win. The Korn Ferry Tour star also revealed that he received heartwarming wishes from Woods soon after his victory in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico Open 2025 prize money breakdown

While Vilips earned nearly three-quarters of a million dollars for winning the Puerto Rico Open 2025, runner-up Norgaard-Petersen settled for a $436,000 paycheck. The Danish golfer was followed by Joseph Bramlett, who picked up $276,000 for solo third place.

Interestingly, Steven Fisk and Kieron Van Wyk shared fourth place on the Puerto Rico Open leaderboard. However, Fist got $196,000 to himself, owing to Van Wyk's amateur status that prevented him from earning on the circuit. The South African rookie finished fourth with no earnings.

Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the Puerto Rico Open 2025:

WIN: Karl Vilips – $720,000

2: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – $436,000

3: Joseph Bramlett – $276,000

T4: Steven Fisk – $196,000

T4: Kieron Van Wyk (a) – $0

T6: Matti Schmid – $142,250

T6: Kevin Roy – $142,250

T6: Davis Riley – $142,250

T6: William Mouw – $142,250

T10: Brandt Snedeker – $113,000

T10: Carson Young – $113,000

T12: Paul Peterson – $89,000

T12: Noah Goodwin – $89,000

T12: Garrick Higgo – $89,000

T12: Norman Xiong – $89,000

T16: Cameron Champ – $55,240

T16: Chan Kim – $55,240

T16: Quade Cummins – $55,240

T16: Chris Korte – $55,240

T16: Vince Whaley – $55,240

T16: Trey Mullinax – $55,240

T16: Philip Knowles – $55,240

T16: Chris Gotterup – $55,240

T16: Jeremy Paul – $55,240

T16: Austin Cook – $55,240

T26: Matthew Riedel – $29,450

T26: Adrien Dumont de Chassart – $29,450

T26: Rico Hoey – $29,450

T26: Tyler Duncan – $29,450

T26: Matt Wallace – $29,450

T26: Mason Andersen – $29,450

T26: Harry Higgs – $29,450

T26: Chad Ramey – $29,450

T34: Ben Kohles – $21,333

T34: James Hahn – $21,333

T34: Niklas Norgaard – $21,333

T34: Takumi Kanaya – $21,333

T34: Hayden Springer – $21,333

T34: Nick Watney – $21,333

T40: Santiago de la Fuente – $16,600

T40: Henrik Norlander – $16,600

T40: Kevin Velo – $16,600

T40: Brice Garnett – $16,600

T40: Pierceson Coody – $16,600

T45: Tim Widing – $11,542

T45: Adam Schenk – $11,542

T45: Danny Willett – $11,542

T45: Dylan Wu – $11,542

T45: Matthew Jordan – $11,542

T45: Robby Shelton – $11,542

T45: Ryan Palmer – $11,542

T45: George McNeill – $11,542

T45: Matteo Manassero – $11,542

T54: Vince Covello – $9,416

T54: Trevor Cone – $9,416

T54: Patrick Fishburn – $9,416

T54: Cristobal Del Solar – $9,416

T54: Thriston Lawrence – $9,416

T59: Angel Ayora – $9,000

T59: Carl Yuan – $9,000

T59: Antoine Rozner – $9,000

T59: Thomas Rosenmueller – $9,000

T59: Hayden Buckley – $9,000

T64: Rikuya Hoshino – $8,640

T64: Nick Hardy – $8,640

T64: Danny Walker – $8,640

T64: Ricky Castillo – $8,640

T68: Martin Laird – $8,400

T68: Kevin Tway – $8,400

T70: Ben Polland – $8,240

T70: Max Kennedy – $8,240

T72: Trace Crowe – $8,040

T72: Chez Reavie – $8,040

T72: Lanto Griffin – $8,040

T75: Tommy Gainey – $7,800

T75: Ben Warian – $7,800

T75: Jason Dufner – $7,800

78: David Lipsky – $7,640

After a successful double weekend with the Puerto Rico Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour heads to The Players Stadium Course for The Players Championship 2025.

